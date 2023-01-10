HYDE — The Clearfield girls were downed by visiting Huntingdon on Tuesday night 54-32.
Riley Ryan led the Lady Bison with 14 points, while Hannah Glunt added 13.
Clearfield dropped to 6-6 overall and 3-3 in the Mountain League. The Lady Bison travel to Penns Valley on Friday.
Huntingdon—54
Fiscus 7 2-4 19, Patrick 3 2-2 8, Borger 8 2-2 21, Guisler 1 0-0 2, Querry 1 0-0 2, Orenshaw 0 0-0 0, Lynn 0 0-0 0, Edwards 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 6-8 54.
Clearfield—32
Glunt 4 2-4 13, Winters 1 0-0 2, Walker 1 0-0 2, Ryan 6 0-0 14, Helsel 1 0-0 2, Jones 0 0-0 0, Gill 0 0-0 0, Hudson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 2-4 32.
Three-pointers: Fiscus 3, Borger 3. Glunt 2, Ryan 2.
Score by Quarters
Huntingdon 16 6 14 18—54
Clearfield 10 10 6 6—32