BELLEFONTE — The Clearfield girls basketball team held off Bellefonte 48-47 on Monday evening.
Hannah Glunt led the Lady Bison with 15 points, while Riley Ryen added 13.
Clearfield was 23-of-35 from the free throw line.
Clearfield improved to 9-10 overall and 6-6 in the Mountain League. The Lady Bison travel to Huntingdon on Thursday.
Clearfield—48
Glunt 2 11-18 15, Winters 0 4-5 4, Walker 3 1-2 7, Ryen 3 6-8 13, Helsel 4 0-0 8, Gill 0 0-0 0, Hudson 0 1-2 1. Totals: 12 23-35 48.
Bellefonte—47
Rossmer 5 1-2 11, Ellenberger 3 0-0 7, Hamilton 3 0-0 7, Whitman 2 0-1 4, Ripka 3 1-2 7, Kopka 0 0-0 0, Cotter 2 0-0 5, BRown 2 2-8 6, Lose 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 4-16 47.
Three-pointers: Ryen. Ellenberger, Hamilton, Cotter.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 8 20 10 10—48
Bellefonte 18 3 14 12—47