WINGATE — The Clearfield wrestling team won seven of the 13 bouts in Tuesday’s match with Bald Eagle Area, picking up five pins to edge the host Eagles 36-31.
Cash Diehl (107), Brady Collins (139), Carter Freeland (160), Carter Chamberlain (189) and Nick Bailor (285) all recorded pins for the Bison. Colton Ryan (127) and Ty Aveni (145) added decisions.
Ryan’s 5-4 victory over Connor Maney clinched the match, giving the Bison a 36-25 lead with one bout to go.
Clearfield improved to 5-0 on the season.
The Bison host Tyrone on Jan. 10.
Clearfield 36,
Bald Eagle Area 31
139—Brady Collins, C, pinned Hunter Ishler, BEA, 1:30. (6-0).
145—Ty Aveni, C, dec. Mason Reese, BEA, 8-6 SV. (9-0).
152—Jeffre Pifer, BEA, pinned Patrick Knepp, C, 3:04. (9-6).
160—Carter Freeland, C, pinned Cameron Dubbs, BEA, 5:15. (15-6).
172—Shawn Knepp, BEA, pinned Hunter Ressler, C, 1:26. (15-12).
189—Carter Chamberlain, C, pinned Caleb Close, BEA, 5:50. (21-12).
215—Gage Gardner, BEA, dec. Eric Myers, C, 4-2 SV. (21-15).
285—Nick Bailor, C, pinned Eric Clark, BEA, 1:03. (27-15).
107—Cash Diehl, C, pinned Liam Purcell, BEA, 5:27. (33-15).
114—Kayson Tice, BEA, pinned Bryndin Chamberlain, C, 5:26. (33-21).
121—Lucas Fye, BEA, maj. dec. Evan Davis, C, 11-1. (33-25).
127—Colton Ryan, C, dec. Connor Maney, BEA, 5-4. (36-25).
133—Coen Bainey, BEA, pinned Colton Bumbarger, C, 2:21. (36-31).