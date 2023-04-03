HYDE — The Clearfield baseball team fell behind early and couldn’t catch up in a 4-3 loss to host Tyrone on Monday afternoon.
The Eagles scored all four runs in the first inning.
The Bison added three runs in the top of the fifth.
Hunter Rumsky took the loss, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks. He also struck out eight.
Morgen Billotte had a double and an RBI, while Hayvin Bumbarger added an RBI.
Clearfield fell to 0-3 overall and 0-3 in the Mountain League. The Bison travel to Bald Eagle Area on Thursday.
Clearfield—3
Bloom 3110, Domico 4000, Billotte 4021, Rumsky 3000, Bumbarger 1001, Mikesell 0000, Lopez 3000, Welker 3120, Quick 2100, Kushner 2000, Durandetta 1000, Mays 0000. Totals: 26-3-5-2.
Tyrone—4
Walk 3110, Coleman 2100, Gampe 2120, McClure 3000, Legars 3122, Hamer 3012, Postreich 1000, Bonsell 1000, Patterson 3000, Light 2000, Patterson 0000. Totals: 23-4-6-4.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 000 030 0—3 5 0
Tyrone 400 000 x—4 6 0
LOB—Clearfield 7, Tyrone 4. 2B—Billotte. Legars. SB—Walk, Patterson 2, Gampe 2. CS—Gampe (by Bloom).
Pitching
Clearfield: Rumsky—5 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 8 SO. Mays—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Tyrone: Hamer—4 1/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO. Bonsell—2 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO.
WP—Hamer. LP—Rumsky.