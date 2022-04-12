SPRING MILLS — The Clearfield track and field team was swept by Hollidaysburg and host Penns Valley at a tri-meet on Tuesday.
The boys lost to the Tigers, 113-37, and fell to the Rams 95-55.
The Lady Bison were defeated by scores of 114-36 (Hollidaysburg) and 86-62 (Penns Valley).
Karson Kline was a double winner for the boys, taking the 110 and 300 hurdles, while also finishing third in the 100 dash.
Josh Steele added a victory in the shot put.
Isaac Samsel was the runner-up in the javelin, while Caleb Wilt (110 hurdles), Eli Fox (1600 run) and Ty Aveni (pole vault) added thirds.
For the Lady Bison, Danna Bender won the 100 and 300 hurdles, while Lindsey Kerlin was first in the javelin.
Alayna Winters was second in the 800 run and third in the 400, while Dehlia Elbe was the runner-up in the pole vault and took third in the triple jump.
Prudence Corrigan (100 hurdles) and Elle Smith (100 dash) added second-place finishes. Lydia Brown was third in the 300 hurdles.
Clearfield is back in action April 19 at Huntingdon.
Boys
Hollidaysburg 113, Clearfield 37
Hollidaysburg 102,
Penns Valley 48
Penns Valley 95, Clearfield 55
3200 meter relay: 1. Hollidaysburg, 9:22.80. 110 meter hurdles: 1. Karson Kline, C, 16.00. 2. Owen Bender, H. 3. Caleb Wilt, C. 100 meter dash: 1. Ryan Frank, H, 11.49. 2. Isaac Yarnell, H. 3. Zachary Braucht, PV. 1600 meter run: 1. Love, H, 4:51.20. 2. Smith, PV. 3. Eli Fox, C. 400 meter dash: 1. Yarnell, H, 53.60. 2. Jake Clapper, H. 3. Jonathan O’Donald, PV. 400 meter relay: 1. Hollidaysburg, 45.00. 300 meter hurdles: 1. Kline, C, 42.00. 2. Bender, H. 3. Drew Wyland, H. 800 meter run: 1. Max Pohar, H, 2:15.90. 2. Ben Love, H. 3. Simon Smith, H. 200 meter dash: 1. Frank, H, 23.00. 2. Yarnell, H. 3. Kline, C. 3200 meter run: 1. Chris Love, H, 10:36.50. 2. McClain Reamer, PV. 3. Abraham Manfred, H. 1600 meter relay: 1. Hollidaysburg, 3:43.10 Pole vault: 1. Derek Wright, H, 11-0. 2. Gavin Robb, PV. 3. Ty Aveni, C. High jump: 1. Braucht, PV, 6-2. 2. Aidan Culver, PV. 3. Wyland, H. Long jump: 1. Braucht, PV, 19-5. 2. Logan Crater, PV. 3. Culver, PV. Triple jump: 1. Dylan Wasney, H, 40-2. 2. Cameron Kubalak, PV. 3. Adrian Gover, PV. Shot put: 1. Josh Steele, C, 41-2.50. 2. Carter Shultz, H. 3. Hayden Odronieic, H. Discus: 1. Vincent Franco, H, 118-4. 2. Christian White, H. 3. Odronieic, H. Javelin: 1. Colin Niewisnki, PV, 145-3. 2. Isaac Samsel, C. 3. Jackson Romig, PV.
Girls
Hollidaysburg 114, Clearfield 36
Hollidaysburg 113,
Penns Valley 37
Penns Valley 86, Clearfield 62
3200 meter relay: 1. Penns Valley, 11:08.60. 100 meter hurdles: 1. Danna Bender, C, 17.60. 2. Prudence Corrigan, C. 3. Cali Baney, H. 100 meter dash: 1. Marin Miller, H, 12.20. 2. Elle Smith, C. 3. Elizabeth Frazier, H. 1600 meter run: 1. Abigail Stitzer, PV, 5:44.40. 2. Alexis Durn, PV. 3. Lillian Clayton, H. 400 meter dash: 1. Sophia Moyer, H, 1:02.10.2. Aubree Waksmonski, H. 3. Alayna Winters, C. 400 meter relay: 1. Hollidaysburg, 53.00. 300 meter hurdles: 1. Bender, C, 49.80. 2. Ali Burk, H. 3. Lydia Brown, C. 800 meter run: 1. Stitzer, PV. 2. Winters, C. 3. Clayton, H. 200 meter dash: 1. Miller, H, 26.40.2. 2. Frazier, H. 3. Lily Jodon, H. 3200 meter run: 1. Edith Manfred, Grier School, 11:45.40. 2. Maddie Shanafelt, H. 3. Claire Muriceak, H. 1600 meter relay: 1. Hollidaysburg, 4:18.60. Pole vault: 1. Jenna Wilt, H, 10-6. 2. Dehlia Elbe, C. 3. Lily Ansley, H. High jump: 1. Cameron Upcraft, PV, and Jodon, H, 5-0. 3. Emily Clapper, H. Long jump: 1. Miller, H, 15-7.50. 2. Emma Parnell, H. 3. Moyer, H. Triple jump: 1. Parnell, H, 33-0.50. 2. Clapper, H. 3. Elbe, C. Shot put: 1. Emily Bumberger, H, 30-8.50. 2. Aubrie Sipes, H. 3. Amber Royer, PV. Discus: 1. Bumberger, H, 87-4. 2. Sipes, H. 3. Ava Reeder, PV. Javelin: 1. Lindsey Kerlin, C, 76-9. 2. Reeder, PV. 3. Chamiqua Gentzel, PV.