BROOKVILLE — The Clearfield track and field team competed in a tri meet with St. Marys and host Brookville on Tuesday.
The Bison boys beat the Dutch 75-66, but fell to the Raiders 111-35. The Lady Bison dropped both, falling to St. Marys 101-45 and to the Lady Raiders 74-67.
Danna Bender led the way with two victories, while setting a new school record. She placed first in the 100 hurdles and was first in the 300 hurdles, with a new Clearfield standard time of 47.73. Bender also placed third in the 200 dash.
Alayna Winters was also a double winner, taking the 400 dash and the long jump. She was the third-place finisher in the 800 run.
Other second-place finishers for the Lady Bison were Lydia Brown (100 hurdles) and Elle Smith (100 dash and 400 dash). Brown was also third in the 300 hurdles.
Olivia Graham placed third in the 1600 run and Lindsey Kerlin was third in the javelin.
Karson Kline paced the boys team with firsts in the 110 and 300 hurdles and a second in the 100 dash.
Also earning a second-place finish was Kai Lynch in the long jump and Josh Steele in the shot put. Isaac Samsel was third in the shot put as well as the javelin.
Brady Collins placed third in the 110 hurdles and Camden Gormont placed third in the triple jump.
The boys are now 2-7 this season, while the girls are 4-5.
Clearfield is back in action May 6 at the Mountain Lion Track and Field Classic.
Boys
Clearfield 75, St. Marys 66
Brookville 111, Clearfield 35
Brookville 121, St. Marys 25
3200 meter relay: 1. St. Marys, 9:01.77. 110 meter hurdles: 1. Karson Kline, C, 16.17. 2. Ian Pete, B. 3. Brady Collins, C. 100 meter dash: 1. Hunter Geer, B, 11.63. 2. Kline, C. 3. Pete, B. 1600 meter run: 1. Calvin Doolittle, B, 4:58.01. 2. Nicholas Hayes, SM. 3. Brandon Henry, SM. 400 meter dash: 1. Geer, B, 52.86. 2. Gill, B. 3. Dalton Steel, SM. 400 meter relay: 1. Brookville, 47.45. 300 meter hurdles: 1. Kline, C, 42.09. 2. Kellan Haines, B. 3. Ian Clowes, B. 800 meter run: 1. Doolittle, B, 2:12.32. 2. Wyatt Foster, SM. 3. Augustus Secco, SM. 200 meter dash: 1. Geer, B, 23.48. 2. Pete, B. 3. Jack Gill, B. 3200 meter run: 1. Foster, SM, 10:45.96. 2. Secco, SM. 3. Henry, SM. 1600 meter relay: 1. Brookville, 3:44.76. Pole vault: 1. Brody Barto, B, 9-06. 2. Luke Gaston, B. 3. Jason McAnany. SM. High jump: 1. Haines, B, 5-00. Long jump: 1. Hunter Rupp, B, 18-11.50. 2. Kai Lynch, C. John Colgan, B. Triple jump: 1. Colgan, B. 2. Rupp, B. 3. Camden Gormont, C. Shot put: 1. Dakotah Davis, B, 38-03. 2. Josh Steele, C. 3. Isaac Samsel, C. Discus: 1. Brayden Ross, B, 113-11. 2. Jessie Lucas, B. 3. Quinton Perry, B. Javelin: 1. Lucas, B, 144-07. 2. Haines, B. 3. Samsel, C.
Girls
St. Marys 101, Clearfield 45
Brookville 74, Clearfield 67
St. Marys 96, Brookville 52
3200 meter relay: 1. St. Marys, 11:36.16. 100 meter hurdles: 1. Danna Bender, C, 17.17. 2. Lydia Brown, C. 3. Julie Monnoyer, B. 100 meter dash: 1. Isabelle Caskey, SM, 13.12. 2. Elle Smith, C. 3. Morgan Monnoyer, B. 1600 meter run: 1. Rachel Braun, SM, 6:15.96. 2. Paige Bauer, SM. 3. Olivia Graham, C. 400 meter dash: 1. Alayna Winters, C, 66.13. 2. Smith, C. 3. Emily Martz, B. 400 meter relay: 1. Brookville, 53.38. 300 meter hurdles: 1. D. Bender, C, 47.73. 2. Maura Caskey, SM. 3. Lydia Brown, C. 800 meter run: 1. Lucia Hayes, SM, 2:41.24. 2. Erika Doolittle, B. 3. Winters, C. 200 meter dash: 1. Caskey, SM, 27.65. 2. Monnoyer, B. 3. D. Bender, C. 3200 meter run: 1. Gabby Pistner, SM, 13:39.91. 2. Chloe Smith, B. 1600 meter relay: 1. St. Marys, 11:36.16. Pole vault: 1. Laynee Sorbin, B, 7-6. 2. Becca Gnan, SM. 3. Maddy Wittman, SM. High jump: 1. Sorbin, B, and Holly Anthony, SM 4-07. 3. Sophia Radkowski, SM. Long jump: 1. Winters, C, 14-06.50. 2. M. Caskey, SM. 3. Radkowski, SM. Triple jump: 1. Sorbin, B, 34-05.50. 2. J. Monnoyer, B. 3. Abby Erich, SM. Shot put: 1. Payton Bauer, SM, 33-03. 2. Rylee Nicklas, SM. 3. Bethany Hack, B. Discus: 1. Bauer, SM, 99-03. 2. Claire Haines, B. 3. Rachel Fleming, SM. Javelin: 1. Nicklas, SM, 100-01. 2. Kline, SM. 3. Lindsey Kerlin, C.