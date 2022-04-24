LOCK HAVEN — The Clearfield track and field team competed at the 24th annual Bald Eagle Invite Friday at Lock Haven University.
Danna Bender led the way with a pair of runner-up finishes, taking second in both the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles. The Top 3 placewinners in each event medaled, while the Top 8 earned points for the team race.
The Clearfield girls took ninth out of 23 teams.
Alayna Winters was fourth in the long jump and fifth in the 400 run. Elle Smith took eighth in the 100 dash.
Bender, Smith, Lydia Brown and Winters placed fifth in the 4x400 relay.
On the boys side, Karson Kline medaled in the 300 hurdles with a runner-up finish. He added a sixth in the 110 hurdles.
The Bison boys were 17th out of 23 teams.
Clearfield is back in action Tuesday at Brookville.