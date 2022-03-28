HYDE — The Clearfield track and field team lost quite a bit of talent from last year’s squad, especially the boys, who earned a Mountain League title and won four events at the District 9 Tournament.
But the cupboard is not bare as the team brings back 12 letterwinners — eight girls and four boys — for the 2022 season.
Senior Karson Kline and junior Isaac Samsel lead the boys letterwinners as returning D-9 champs. Joining them are seniors Tyler Olson and Caleb Wilt.
“We have a small group coming back, but it’s a good group,” Clearfield head coach Myles Caragein said. “With our boys, we have a leader in hurdles, we have a leader in distance and we have a leader in throwing. So they are going to be leading this team, trying to show the younger guys how to compete.”
The Lady Bison return senior Lydia Brown, juniors Danna Bender, Prudence Corrigan, Lindsey Kerlin, McKenna Lanager and Elle Smith and sophomores Jaylee Gill and Alayna Winters.
“We have a lot of talent coming back in sprinting and jumping,” Caragein said. “And we have Lindsey, who placed in districts (in javelin). McKenna is looking strong. She looks like a completely different runner this year. I’m excited to see what Elle and Alayna can do. We have a lot of talent with these girls, and they’re good leaders.”
Clearfield also has several more kids on the team that have experience in the sport and having been helping the letterwinners lead by example.
“We have a good group back,” Caragein said. “In the workouts that we’ve had, they’ve been pushing everyone. They’re pulling the (newcomers) along, showing them what it takes to win races, win districts, go to states.”
The veterans have a large group of freshmen to show the ropes with nine boys and eight girls on the team. And since the overall squad is a little smaller than in year’s past, some of those newcomers will have to make an impact for Clearfield to reach its goals.
“We always set a goal to win the Mountain League,” Caragein said. “We have a good group coming back, but that will depend on how well the young ones step up. If they can perform well, we have a good chance to reach those goals. But it’s going to take a lot of senior leadership to push the younger kids so they understand they have to sacrifice for the team.”
Caragein also hopes his team can make some noise in the D-9 Meet.
Kline was part of the winning 4x400 relay team last season and placed second in the 110 hurdles and fourth in the 300 hurdles. Samsel won the javelin and placed fourth in both the discus and shot put.
For the Lady Bison, Brown was the runner-up in the 100 hurdles, while Bender (third, 400 dash and fifth, 100 hurdles) and Winters (fifth, 400 dash and fifth, long jump) each recorded a pair of Top 5 finishes.
“We’re in a small district with four teams, but we’re in a really good district,” Caragein said. “There are a lot of good athletes between St. Marys, DuBois, Bradford ... they have a lot of athletes. But we had some kids win some events last year and a couple like Karson and Lydia who were just a second away in hurdles. There is a lot of talent. We did lose a lot of good seniors last year, but I’m excited about this team and seeing what they can do.”
Clearfield opens its season Tuesday, hosting a quad meet with Bald Eagle Area, Bellefonte and DuBois.
Roster
Boys
Seniors
Bryan Achmoody, Erick Conway, Justen Crutchfield, David Graham, *Karson Kline, Adam Miller, *Tyler Olson, Josh Steele, Izak Thompson, *Caleb Wilt.
Juniors
Jacob Doran, Camden Gormont, Dontay Land, Mason Lumadue, Gavin Rigdon, Mitchell Rowles, *Isaac Samsel, Alex Wriglesworth, Jarrett Zattoni.
Sophomores
Cayden Bell, Eli Fox, Robert Hooven, Isaac Putt, Jacob Samsel.
Freshmen
Ty Aveni, Brady Collins, Karsen Lazauskas, Spencer Luzier, Kai Lynch, Connor Morgan, Lucas Scott, Colton Walker, Drake Ward.
Girls
Seniors
*Lydia Brown, Megan Rowles.
Juniors
Danna Bender, *Prudence Corrigan, Olivia Graham, *Lindsey Kerlin, *McKenna Lanager, *Elle Smith.
Sophomores
Alivia Bloom. Cadence Day, Maranda Dull, *Jaylee Gill. Venessamegan Griffith. *Alayna Winters.
Freshmen
Marlayna Bender. Dehla Elbe. Hannah Glunt. Laken Good. Caspian Lippert. Olivia Mitchell, Katie Peacock. Ruth Wurster.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
March
29—Quad-meet with Bald Eagle Area, Bellefonte and DuBois.
April
2—at Altoona Igloo Invitational, 10:30 a.m. 5—Tri-meet with Tyrone, Philipsburg-Osceola. 12—at Penns Valley tri-meet with Hollidaysburg. 19—at Huntingdon. 22—at Lock Haven University Bald Eagle Invite, TBA. 26—at Brookville tri-meet with St. Marys.
May
6—at Altoona Mountain Lion Classic, 1 p.m. 10—at Mountain League Championships (Bellefonte).
Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless noted