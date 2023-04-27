PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Clearfield tennis team downed Punxsutawney 5-2 on Thursday afternoon.

The Bison won three of the four singles matches, as well as two of three doubles.

At No. 1 singles, Mason Marshall was a winner by tiebreaker over Michael Setree.

Ethan Evilsizor was a straight set winner over Alexander Deppen at No. 2 singles.

Dylan Greslick was also a straight set winner at No. 4 singles.

In doubles, Evilsizor and Greslick teamed up to down Logan Conner and Aidan West 8-0 at the No. 2 spot.

Ian Gibson and Isaac Michael also scored a win for the Bison at No. 3 singles.

Clearfield improved to 4-7 overall. The Bison host DuBois on Tuesday.

Clearfield 5, Punxsutawney 2

Singles

1. Mason Marshall, C, def. Michael Setree, P, 7-6 (7-3), 1-6 (10-3).

2. Ethan Evilsizor, C, def. Alexander Deppen, P, 6-3, 6-2.

3. Dana Smith, P, def. Ben Wriglesworth, C, 6-4, 6-0.

4. Dylan Greslick, C, def. Logan Conner, P, 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles

1. Deppen-Smith, P, def. Marshall-Wriglesworth, C, 8-6.

2. Evilsizor-Greslick, C, def. Conner-Aidan West, P, 8-0.

3. Ian Gibson-Isaac Michael, C, def. Adem Kural-Gage Elliott, P, 8-1.

