PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Clearfield tennis team downed Punxsutawney 5-2 on Thursday afternoon.
The Bison won three of the four singles matches, as well as two of three doubles.
At No. 1 singles, Mason Marshall was a winner by tiebreaker over Michael Setree.
Ethan Evilsizor was a straight set winner over Alexander Deppen at No. 2 singles.
Dylan Greslick was also a straight set winner at No. 4 singles.
In doubles, Evilsizor and Greslick teamed up to down Logan Conner and Aidan West 8-0 at the No. 2 spot.
Ian Gibson and Isaac Michael also scored a win for the Bison at No. 3 singles.
Clearfield improved to 4-7 overall. The Bison host DuBois on Tuesday.
Clearfield 5, Punxsutawney 2
Singles
1. Mason Marshall, C, def. Michael Setree, P, 7-6 (7-3), 1-6 (10-3).
2. Ethan Evilsizor, C, def. Alexander Deppen, P, 6-3, 6-2.
3. Dana Smith, P, def. Ben Wriglesworth, C, 6-4, 6-0.
4. Dylan Greslick, C, def. Logan Conner, P, 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Deppen-Smith, P, def. Marshall-Wriglesworth, C, 8-6.
2. Evilsizor-Greslick, C, def. Conner-Aidan West, P, 8-0.
3. Ian Gibson-Isaac Michael, C, def. Adem Kural-Gage Elliott, P, 8-1.