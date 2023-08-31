HYDE — The Clearfield girls tennis team downed visiting Bishop Guilfoyle 4-1 at the Bison Sports Complex on Thursday afternoon.
Maddy Johnston defeated LP Koelle at No. 2 singles, 6-3, 6-4.
Bailee Brown and Lilly Rich toppled Kaitlyn Link and Nina Gingrich 6-0, 6-1 in No. 1 doubles.
The Lady Bison received a forfeit at No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles.
Clearfield improved to 2-2 on the season. The Lady Bison host Hollidaysburg on Tuesday.
Clearfield 4, Bishop Guilfoyle 1
Singles
1. Ella McClellan, BG, def. Katelyn Olson, C, 6-4, 7-5.
2. Maddy Johnston, C, def. LP Koelle, BG, 6-3 6-4.
3. Clearfield won by forfeit.
Doubles
1. Bailee Brown-Lilly Rich, C, def. Kaitlyn Link-Nina Gingrich, BG, 6-0, 6-1.
2. Clearfield won by forfeit.