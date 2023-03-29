HYDE — The Clearfield boys tennis team improved to 1-1 on the season with a 4-3 over Tyrone on Wednesday at the Bison Sports Complex.
Ethan Evilsizor won at No. 2 singles for the Bison, defeating Caleb McKinney 6-4, 6-4.
Dylan Greslick was a winner at No. 4 singles with a 6-4, 6-0 victory over Brody Klein.
At No. 5 singles, Clearfield’s Isaac Michael topped Elijah Walk 6-4, 6-4.
The Bison’s No. 2 doubles team of Evilsizor and Greslick downed McKinney and Maverick Fleck, 8-1.
Clearfield returns to action on Monday at St. Marys.
Clearfield 4, Tyrone 3
Singles
1. Will Grot, T, def. Mason Marshall, C, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Ethan Evilsizor, C, def. Caleb McKinney, T, 4-6, 6-4 (6-2).
3. Maverick Fleck, T, def. Ben Wriglesworth, C, 7-5, 6-4.
4. Dylan Greslick, C, def. Brody Klein, T, 6-4, 6-0.
5. Isaac Michael, C, def. Elijah Walk, T, 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles
1. Grot-Ronnie Kerr, T, def. Marshall-Wriglesworth, C, 8-5.
2. Evilsizor-Greslick, C, def. McKinney-Fleck, T, 8-1.