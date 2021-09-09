JOHNSONBURG — The Clearfield girls tennis team toppled host Johnsonburg 5-2 on Thursday afternoon.
At No. 1 singles, Lindsey Kerlin defeated the Lady Rams’ Kendal Mehalko, 8-1.
Teammate Peyton Reese toppled Aliza Jackson 8-0 at No. 2 singles.
Lauryn Kitchen was a 8-0 winner over Ruby Miller at No. 3 singles, while Katelyn Olson toppled Mariah Kennedy 8-1.
In doubles, Clearfield’s Sarah Catherman and Chloe Rowles fell to Mehalko and Jackson 8-1.
Sarah Cutler and Cadence Day were also defeated 8-1 by Miller and Kennedy.
Clearfield improved to 2-4 overall. The Lady Bison host Punxsutawney on Tuesday.
Clearfield 5, Johnsonburg 2
Singles
1. Lindsey Kerlin, C, def. Kendal Mehalko, J, 8-1.
2. Peyton Reese, C, def. Aliza Jackson, J, 8-0.
3. Lauryn Kitchen, C, def. Ruby Miller, J, 8-0.
4. Katelyn Olson, C, def. Mariah Kennedy, J, 8-1.
Doubles
1. Mehalko/Jackson, J, def. Sarah Catherman/Chloe Rowles, C, 8-1.
2. Miller/Kennedy, J, def. Sarah Cutler/Cadence Day, C, 8-1.
3. Clearfield wins by forfeit.