HYDE — The Clearfield boys tennis team downed visiting Johnsonburg 5-2 at the Bison Sports Complex on Thursday.

The Bison won three singles matches and two of the three doubles to take the victory.

At No. 1 singles, Mason Marshall upended Gabe Heiberger, 6-4, 6-3.

Ben Wriglesworth earned a 6-0, 6-1 win over Hunter Newman at No. 3 singles.

Dylan Greslick added a victory at No. 4 singles, topping Ethan Streich 6-2, 6-0.

In doubles action, Clearfield’s No. 2 of Ian Gibson and Isaac Michael downed Streich and Robert Bowser 8-2.

The Bison won No. 3 singles by forfeit.

Clearfield improved to 2-6 overall. The Bison travel to DuBois Central Catholic on Monday.

Clearfield 5, Johnsonburg 2

Singles

1. Mason Marshall, C, def. Gabe Heiberger, J, 6-4 6-3.

2. Alex Merritt, J, def. Ethan Evilsizor, C, 6-3, 6-2.

3. Ben Wriglesworth, C, def. Hunter Newman, J, 6-0, 6-1.

4. Dylan Greslick, C, def. Ethan Streich, J, 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Merritt-Newman, J, def. Marshall-Farhan Mahmud, C, 8-5.

2. Ian Gibson-Issac Michael, C, def. Streich-Robert Bowser, J, 8-2.

3. Clearfield wins by forfeit.

