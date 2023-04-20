HYDE — The Clearfield boys tennis team downed visiting Johnsonburg 5-2 at the Bison Sports Complex on Thursday.
The Bison won three singles matches and two of the three doubles to take the victory.
At No. 1 singles, Mason Marshall upended Gabe Heiberger, 6-4, 6-3.
Ben Wriglesworth earned a 6-0, 6-1 win over Hunter Newman at No. 3 singles.
Dylan Greslick added a victory at No. 4 singles, topping Ethan Streich 6-2, 6-0.
In doubles action, Clearfield’s No. 2 of Ian Gibson and Isaac Michael downed Streich and Robert Bowser 8-2.
The Bison won No. 3 singles by forfeit.
Clearfield improved to 2-6 overall. The Bison travel to DuBois Central Catholic on Monday.
Clearfield 5, Johnsonburg 2
Singles
1. Mason Marshall, C, def. Gabe Heiberger, J, 6-4 6-3.
2. Alex Merritt, J, def. Ethan Evilsizor, C, 6-3, 6-2.
3. Ben Wriglesworth, C, def. Hunter Newman, J, 6-0, 6-1.
4. Dylan Greslick, C, def. Ethan Streich, J, 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Merritt-Newman, J, def. Marshall-Farhan Mahmud, C, 8-5.
2. Ian Gibson-Issac Michael, C, def. Streich-Robert Bowser, J, 8-2.
3. Clearfield wins by forfeit.