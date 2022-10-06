HYDE — The Clearfield girls tennis team toppled Huntingdon 6-1 on Thursday at the Bison Sports Complex.
Katelyn Olson, Maddy Johnston, Hailey Miles, Lily Rich and Lillian Mercado all won their singles matches for the Lady Bison.
Peyton Reese and Sarah Catherman teamed up to win their doubles match.
Clearfield improved to 8-4 overall. The Lady Bison return to action at the District 9 Doubles Tournament next week.
Clearfield 6, Huntingdon 1
Singles
1. Katelyn Olson, C, def. Morgan Guisler, H, 2-6, 6-1 (10-6).
2. Maddy Johnston, C, def. Alissa Sentman, H, 7-5, 6-0.
3. Hailey Miles, C, def. Morgan Heffner, H, 1-6, 6-1, (10-5).
4. Lily Rich, C, def. Fiona McBrager, H, 7-5, 6-3.
5. Lillian Mercado, C, def. Rachel Dixon, H, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Peyton Reese-Sarah Catherman, C, def. Kennedy Williams-Ada Stapleton, H, 8-4.
2. Carly Hess-Maycee Fox, H, def. Ally Graham-Lily Mercado, C, 8-5