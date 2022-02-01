HYDE — Emma Hipps had 21 points in the Clearfield girls basketball team’s 65-51 win over visiting DuBois Central Catholic on Tuesday night.
The Lady Bison fell behind after one quarter, but rallied to upend the Lady Cardinals.
Cayleigh Walker had 18 for Clearfield, while Hannah Glunt tallied 11. Riley Ryen added 10.
Clearfield improved to 7-10. The Lady Bison host Huntingdon on Thursday.
DuBois Central Catholic—51
Frank 3 0-0 7, Risser 10 7-9 27, Jacob 3 4-6 10, Whipple 0 0-0 0, Berta 2 0-0 5, Davidson 0 0-0 0, Hanes 0 0-0 0, Elensky 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 11-15 51.
Clearfield—65
Glunt 4 1-2 11, Winters 1 0-0 2, Walker 7 4-6 18, Ryen 2 5-6 10, Hipps 9 3-3 21, Lanager 0 0-0 0, Kitchen 1 0-0 3. Totals: 24 13-17 65.
Three-pointers: Frank, Berta. Glunt 2, Ryen, Kitchen.
Score by Quarters
DCC 16 11 12 12—51
Clearfield 7 18 22 18—65