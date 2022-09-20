CURWENSVILLE — The Clearfield girls golf team defeated host Curwensville, 115-121, on Tuesday afternoon at the Eagles Ridge Golf Course.
The Lady Tide’s Skylar Pentz was the medalist, shooting a 52. Teammate Maya Richards had a 69.
The Lady Bison were led by a 57 from Isabella Gearhart and a 58 from Megan Wisor.
Clearfield
“Skylar Pentz played a beautiful game,” said Clearfield head coach Leslie Palumbo. “Behind her where freshman Isabella Gearhart and Megan Wisor shooting a 57 and a 58.
“It is always fun to watch Skylar she has such a nice long game. Isabella played pretty consistently today, and showed her long game abilities as well.
“It was awesome To see Megan shoot a 58. She had some amazing drives today and has progressed nicely throughout this year.”
Clearfield and Curwensville are back in action on Sept. 22 at Eagles Ridge for a makeup match.
Clearfield—115
Isabella Gearhart 57, Megan Wisor 58. Others: Hailey Miles 70, Abby Flanagan 73, Zoah Mandel 73, Sage Hoppe 75, Mia Helsel 76, Rowan Mattern 77.
Curwensville—121
Skylar Pentz 52, Maya Richards 69.