HOLLIDAYSBURG — The Clearfield softball team was defeated by host Hollidaysburg 11-1 in five innings on Wednesday.
The Lady Bison had just two hits, both coming from Aevril Hayward, one of which was a double.
Alaina Fedder pitched four innings and took the loss.
Clearfield dropped to 6-10 overall and 5-8 in the Mountain League. The Lady Bison travel to Philipsburg-Osceola today.
Clearfield—1
Singleton ss 2000, Hayward cf 2120, Fedder p 2000, Green rf 2001, Siegel p 2000, Campolong 3b 2000, McBride rf 2000, Gardner 2b 2000, Helsel 2b 0000, Billotte 1b 1000. Totals: 17-1-2-1.
Hollidaysburg—11
Vincent 3b 4233, Peacock cf 4120, Shay c 2111, Steiner 2b 4121, Musselman 1b 3121, Hall ph 1100, Malone p 3031, Dawson ss 4022, Knab lf 3111, Alexy rf 3111. Totals: 31-11-17-11.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 000 10— 1 2 1
Hollidaysburg 001 91—11 17 0
E—Gardner. 2BHayward. HR—Shay, Vincent. SB—Hayward. Vincent.
Pitching
Clearfield: Fedder—4 IP, 15 H, 10 R, 10 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO. Siegel—1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Hollidaysburg: Malone—5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO.
WP—Malone. LP—Fedder.