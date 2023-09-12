HYDE — The Clearfield volleyball team fell to visiting Bellwood-Antis on Tuesday night 27-25, 25-20 and 25-16.
Hannah Glunt had 17 assists, six service points and two aces to lead the Lady Bison.
Addy Ruiz netted seven kills, while Gabby Henry added five kills.
Molly Maines had seven service points, while Sonny Diehl tallied seven service points and five aces.
Clearfield fell to 2-4 overall. The Lady Bison host Bishop Carroll on Thursday night.
In junior varsity action, Clearfield was a 25-19, 25-16 winner.
They are now 5-1 on the season.