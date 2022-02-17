HYDE — The Clearfield girls fell to visiting Huntingdon 56-46 on Thursday night in their regular season finale.
Cayleigh Walker led the Lady Bison with 18 points, including 6-of-8 from the free throw line.
Emma Hipps had 13 points, while Riley Ryan added 11.
Clearfield fell to 10-12 overall and 6-8 in the Mountain League. The Lady Bison await playoff seeding from District 9.
Huntingdon—56
S. Fiscus 2 0-0 4, Troup 8 8-10 27, Patrick 2 2-2 6, Borger 4 0-0 11, L. Fiscus 3 0-2 7, Bilich 0 0-0 0, Scalia 0 0-0 0, Nilson 0 0-0 0, Querry 0 0-0 0, Hercane 0 1-2 1. Totals: 19 11-16 56.
Clearfield—46
Glunt 1 2-3 4, Winters 0 0-2 0, Walker 6 6-8 18, Ryan 4 2-3 11, Hipps 6 0-1 13, Kitchen 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 10-12 46.
Three-pointers: Troup 3, Borger 3, L. Fiscus. Ryan, Hipps.
Score by Quarters
Huntingdon 22 13 12 9—56
Clearfield 12 14 8 12—46