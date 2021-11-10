BEDFORD — Clearfield won its 14h District 9 Championship Friday with a 49-27 victory over St. Marys to keep its unbeaten season going and propel it into the District 5-9 class 3A title game at Bedford.
The game with Bedford is a rematch of last year’s subregional held at Clearfield. The hosts came up on the wrong end of a 40-21 decision in that contest.
But last year it was Bedford coming into the game with an unbeaten mark of 7-0, while Clearfield was just 4-1 in the COVID-shortened season.
“It’s a different year with some different people, and we only played five games last year,” Clearfield head coach Tim Janocko said. “That’s not to make an excuse, but that’s where we were. I think we’re a little bit different this year.”
Clearfield comes into the game on a roll, having won all 11 games its has played.
The Bison did get a good challenge last week from the Dutch, which is something Janocko says will help as they prepare to face a team the caliber of Bedford, which is 9-1.
‘We had things fairly easy for a while,” Janocko said. “Clarion did give us some challenges and a couple other teams did too.
But St. Marys was 8-1 and you could tell they were an 8-1 team. It was a different level. We’re at that time of year.”
Bedford’s only loss this season was a 41-27 setback to unbeaten Central.
In the Bisons’ nine wins, which included a 28-10 over Bishop Guilfoyle and a 21-13 victory over Richland, they have averaged 44.8 points.
Senior quarterback Mercury Swaim leads the offense. He has thrown for 959 yards and 13 touchdowns and rushed for 958 yards and 15 more scores.
In last year’s game Swaim ran for 143 yards and two scores and threw for 197 and three TDs.
“It’s starts with him,” Janocko said. “We have to be able to contain him. Swaim is more of a runner. He can throw, but he hurts you more running. But he is a dual threat.
“They’re very similar (to last year). A couple of their kids graduated, just like ours. It’s a very similar matchup. Swaim being back ... he’s obviously a special player. So our attention is going to be focused on him. They also have a big, strong fullback and they run the same offense.”
Trenton Rice has run for 722 yards and eight scores on 99 carries to give Bedford a formidable 1-2 punch out of the backfield.
The top receiver for Swaim is Ethan Weber, who has 13 receptions for 313 yards and two TDs.
Gone is Steven Ressler, who torched the Bison with seven catches for 153 yards and three scores in last year’s game.
Clearfield is led by senior QB Oliver Billotte, who has thrown for 1,612 yards and 21 touchdowns against just four interceptions.
He has also shown the ability to run in recent weeks and has picked up 601 yards on 81 carries and has 16 TD runs, many on short-yardage situations.
Billotte’s favorite target is Karson Kline, who has 49 receptions for 979 yards and 14 touchdowns. Nate Natoli adds 25 catches for 408 yards and five scores.
Mark McGonigal leads a stable of running backs with 1,014 yards and 13 scores. Jose Alban has 514 yards and three scores, while Carter Chamberlain adds 399 yards and three TDs.
Billotte is also one of the leaders on defense with 65 tackles, 25 for loss and 10 sacks. Hayden Kovalick has racked up 83 tackles, 19 for loss, while Isaac Samsel has 50 tackles, 11 for loss. Both Kovalick and Samsel have 11.5 sacks this season.
The Bison have piled up 43.5 sacks and 11 interceptions this season and will be looking for more against Swaim and a potent Bedford offense.
“We have to make plays and play well and see what happens,” Janocko said. “We have to be able to play well and hopefully advance to next week.”
Glendale (6-5) at
Homer-Center (7-3)
HOMER CITY — Glendale looks to keep its playoff run going Friday when it travels to Homer-Center to face the second-seeded Wildcats in a matchup with another Heritage Conference foe.
The Vikings held off Penns Manor 16-12 last week. Homer-Center beat the Comets 51-20 earlier this season.
“Homer Center might be the most complete team in D6 class A,” Glendale head coach Dave ‘Spank’ Trexler said. “They have size and athletes all over the field. They have multiple athletes and can put up a lot a points in a variety of ways.
“Most importantly they are very battle tested and have a lot of playoff experience. It will be an honor to be on the field against them this late in the season.”
QB Cole McAnulty leads the Wildcat offense, He has thrown for 1,018 yards and seven TDs, while being picked off nine times. Michael Krejocic is the top target with 28 receptions for 562 yards and five scores.
“The quarterback has a very strong arm and he has an arsenal of athletes that can really stretch the field,” Trexler said.
The running game is where the Wildcats excel. Collin Troup leads the ground attack with 1,054 yards and 16 scores. Landon Hill has 671 yards and eight scores.
“They run the ball very well,” Trexler said. “Collin Troup is 1,000-yard rusher that really benefits from a big offensive line.”
The Vikings are led by Suds Dubler, who has rushed for 1,040 yards and 12 scores, while also leading the team in receiving with 10 catches for 159 yards.
Zeke Dubler has 438 yards on the ground and scored six TDs, while Gage Wright has 99 yards and two scores.
“Our players are very excited for this opportunity,” Trexler said. “They understand that every game from here on out could be our last. We have to play one play at a time and make every play count.
“We have overcome a lot of adversity on and off the field all season, and this group really embraces that and these types of challenges. This team is not just satisfied with being a part of the post season.
“If we play physical, limit our mental errors, and take care of the football we know that everything else will fall into place.”
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.