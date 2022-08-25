HYDE — The Clearfield girls tennis team celebrated its home opener with a 5-2 victory over Tyrone on Thursday afternoon.
The Lady Bison won all five singles matches, with their only loss coming at No. 3 singles and No. 1 doubles.
At No. 1 singles, Clearfield’s Lindsey Kerlin made quick work of Renee Van Prooyen, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2 Peyton Reese also had a relatively easy day, downing Emma Witkamp, 6-2, 6-0.
At No. 3 singles the Lady Bison’s Sarah Catherman lost a heartbreaker to Sarah Butina 6-4, 4-6, 2-6.
Katelyn Olson was a winner at No. 4 singles with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Lydia Seltzer.
At No. 5, newcomer Maddy Johnston toppled Alyssa Houck 6-3, 6-5.
Tyrone’s Hannah McClellan and Nicole Ramsey toppled Clearfield’s Chloe Rowles and Brakstyn Luzier, 8-2 at No. 1 doubles.
The Lady Bison rounded out the day with an 8-3 victory for Bailee Brown and Hailey Miller over Mara Bollinger and Carena Eamigh in No. 2 doubles.
Clearfield improved to 1-1 overall and travel to Punxsutawney on Monday.
Clearfield 5, Tyrone 2
Singles
1. Lindsey Kerlin, C, def. Renee Van Prooyen, T, 6-0, 6-1.
2. Peyton Reese, C, def. Emma Witkamp, T, 6-2, 6-0.
3. Sarah Butina, T, def. Sarah Catherman, C, 6-4, 4-6, 2-6.
4. Katelyn Olson, C, def. Lydia Seltzer, T, 6-3, 6-1.
5. Maddy Johnston, C, def. Alyssa Houck, T, 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles
1. Hannah McClellan-Nicole Ramsey, T, def. Chloe Rowles-Brakstyn Luzier, C, 8-2.
2. Bailee Brown-Hailey Miller, C, def. Mara Bollinger-Carena Eamigh, T, 8-3.