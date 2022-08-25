Clearfield's Peyton Reese

Clearfield No. 2 singles player Peyton Reese returns a ball against Tyrone on Thursday at the Bison Sports Complex. Reese won 6-2, 6-0.

 Photo by Travis Kerlin

HYDE — The Clearfield girls tennis team celebrated its home opener with a 5-2 victory over Tyrone on Thursday afternoon.

The Lady Bison won all five singles matches, with their only loss coming at No. 3 singles and No. 1 doubles.

At No. 1 singles, Clearfield’s Lindsey Kerlin made quick work of Renee Van Prooyen, 6-0, 6-1.

No. 2 Peyton Reese also had a relatively easy day, downing Emma Witkamp, 6-2, 6-0.

At No. 3 singles the Lady Bison’s Sarah Catherman lost a heartbreaker to Sarah Butina 6-4, 4-6, 2-6.

Katelyn Olson was a winner at No. 4 singles with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Lydia Seltzer.

At No. 5, newcomer Maddy Johnston toppled Alyssa Houck 6-3, 6-5.

Tyrone’s Hannah McClellan and Nicole Ramsey toppled Clearfield’s Chloe Rowles and Brakstyn Luzier, 8-2 at No. 1 doubles.

The Lady Bison rounded out the day with an 8-3 victory for Bailee Brown and Hailey Miller over Mara Bollinger and Carena Eamigh in No. 2 doubles.

Clearfield improved to 1-1 overall and travel to Punxsutawney on Monday.

Clearfield 5, Tyrone 2

Singles

1. Lindsey Kerlin, C, def. Renee Van Prooyen, T, 6-0, 6-1.

2. Peyton Reese, C, def. Emma Witkamp, T, 6-2, 6-0.

3. Sarah Butina, T, def. Sarah Catherman, C, 6-4, 4-6, 2-6.

4. Katelyn Olson, C, def. Lydia Seltzer, T, 6-3, 6-1.

5. Maddy Johnston, C, def. Alyssa Houck, T, 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles

1. Hannah McClellan-Nicole Ramsey, T, def. Chloe Rowles-Brakstyn Luzier, C, 8-2.

2. Bailee Brown-Hailey Miller, C, def. Mara Bollinger-Carena Eamigh, T, 8-3.

