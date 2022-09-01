HYDE — The Clearfield girls tennis team improved to 3-1 with a 5-2 victory over visiting Bradford on Thursday afternoon.
The Lady Bison won all four singles matches and took the No. 1 doubles match.
Lindsey Kerlin, Clearfield’s No. 1, made quick work of Bradford’s Tylin Hillyard, 6-0, 6-0.
Peyton Reese downed Lily Kemick 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 singles, while Sarah Catherman was an 8-6, 6-4 victor over Jaylee Koppenhaver at No. 3 singles.
Katelyn Olson rounded out the Lady Bison’s singles winners with a 4-6, 6-1 (10-7) victory over Alisiya Dansberger at No. 4.
In doubles, Kerlin and Maddy Johnston teamed up to down Kemick and Koppenhaver 8-3.
Bradford won the No. 2 and No. 3 doubles matches by scores of 8-0 and 8-1, respectively.
Clearfield returns to action on Tuesday, hosting Hollidaysburg.
Clearfield 5, Bradford 2
Singles
1. Lindsey Kerlin, C, def. Tylin Hillyard, B, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Peyton Reese, C, def. Lily Kemick, B, 6-1, 6-2.
3. Sarah Catherman, C, def. Jaylee Koppenhaver, B, 8-6, 6-4.
4. Katelyn Olson, C, def. Alisiya Dansberger, B, 4-6, 6-1 (10-7).
Doubles
1. Kerlin-Maddy Johnston, C, def. Kemick-Koppenhaver, B, 8-3.
2. Hillyard-Dansberger, B, def. Bailee Brown-Hailey Miles, C, 8-0.
3. Sydney Hamer-Eliana Crucio, B, def. Chloe Rowles-Ally Graham, C, 8-1.