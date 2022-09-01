Clearfield tennis Sarah Catherman HS
HYDE — The Clearfield girls tennis team improved to 3-1 with a 5-2 victory over visiting Bradford on Thursday afternoon.

The Lady Bison won all four singles matches and took the No. 1 doubles match.

Lindsey Kerlin, Clearfield’s No. 1, made quick work of Bradford’s Tylin Hillyard, 6-0, 6-0.

Peyton Reese downed Lily Kemick 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 singles, while Sarah Catherman was an 8-6, 6-4 victor over Jaylee Koppenhaver at No. 3 singles.

Katelyn Olson rounded out the Lady Bison’s singles winners with a 4-6, 6-1 (10-7) victory over Alisiya Dansberger at No. 4.

In doubles, Kerlin and Maddy Johnston teamed up to down Kemick and Koppenhaver 8-3.

Bradford won the No. 2 and No. 3 doubles matches by scores of 8-0 and 8-1, respectively.

Clearfield returns to action on Tuesday, hosting Hollidaysburg.

Clearfield 5, Bradford 2

Singles

1. Lindsey Kerlin, C, def. Tylin Hillyard, B, 6-0, 6-0.

2. Peyton Reese, C, def. Lily Kemick, B, 6-1, 6-2.

3. Sarah Catherman, C, def. Jaylee Koppenhaver, B, 8-6, 6-4.

4. Katelyn Olson, C, def. Alisiya Dansberger, B, 4-6, 6-1 (10-7).

Doubles

1. Kerlin-Maddy Johnston, C, def. Kemick-Koppenhaver, B, 8-3.

2. Hillyard-Dansberger, B, def. Bailee Brown-Hailey Miles, C, 8-0.

3. Sydney Hamer-Eliana Crucio, B, def. Chloe Rowles-Ally Graham, C, 8-1.

