HYDE — The Clearfield girls tennis team topped Johnsonburg at the Bison Sports Complex on Thursday afternoon 5-2.
The Lady Bison won all four singles matches, while also taking the No. 3 doubles match.
At No. 1 singles, Clearfield’s Lindsey Kerlin defeated Johnsonburg’s Maria Catalano, 6-0, 6-0.
Peyton Reese downed Aliza Jackson 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles.
Sarah Catherman upended Katelyn Love, 6-3, 6-2 at No. singles, while Katelyn Olson was a 6-0, 6-0 winner over Ruby Miller.
The Lady Rams won No. 1 doubles, as Catalano and Jackson teamed up to down Bailee Brown and Ally Graham 8-2.
Johnsonburg also took the No. 2 doubles match as Love and Miller earned an 8-6 win over Lily Rich and Ave McKendrick.
Clearfield closed out the day with a win at No. 3 doubles, as Maddy Johnston and Chloe Rowles defeated Kendra Freeman and Mariah Kennedy, 8-1.
Clearfield (4-1) hosts Brockway on Monday.
Clearfield 5, Johnsonburg 2
Singles
1. Lindsey Kerlin, C, def. Maria Catalano, J, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Peyton Reese, C, def. Aliza Jackson, J, 6-0, 6-1.
3. Sarah Catherman, C, def. Katelyn Love, J, 6-3, 6-2.
4. Katelyn Olson, C, def. Ruby Miller, J, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Catalano-Jackson, J, def. Bailee Brown-Ally Graham, C, 8-2.
2. Love-Miller, J, def. Lily Rich-Ave McKendrick, C, 8-6.
3.Maddy Johnston-Chloe-Rowles, C, def. Kendra Freeman-Mariah Kennedy, J, 8-1.