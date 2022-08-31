HUNTINGDON — The Clearfield girls tennis team toppled host Huntingdon 5-2 on Wednesday afternoon.
The Lady Bison won all the singles matches, while the Lady Bearcats won both doubles matches.
At No. 1 singles, Clearfield’s Lindsey Kerlin defeated Kennedy Williams 6-2, 6-1.
Peyton Reese toppled Ada Stapleton 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 singles, while Sarah Catherman was a 6-2, 6-2 winner over Morgan Guisler at No. 3.
At No. 4 singles, Katelyn Olson upended Alissa Sentman 6-1, 6-0.
Maddy Johnston downed Morgan Heffner at No. 5 singles, 6-0, 6-0.
Clearfield improved to 2-1 overall. The Lady Bison host Bradford today.
Clearfield 5, Huntingdon 2
Singles
1. Lindsey Kerlin, C, def. Kennedy Williams, H, 6-2, 6-1.
2. Peyton Reese, C, def. Ada Stapleton, H, 6-2, 6-1.
3. Sarah Catherman, C, def. Morgan Guisler, H, 6-2, 6-2.
4. Katelyn Olson, C, def. Alissa Sentman, H, 6-1, 6-0.
5. Maddy Johnston, C, def. Morgan Heffner, H, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Carly Hess-Maycee Fox, H, def. Chloe Rowles-Bailee Brown, C, 8-6.
2. Rachel Dixon-Frona McBrayer, H, def. Lily Rich-Ave McKenrick, C, 8-2.