HYDE — The Clearfield girls tennis team returns seven letterwinners for the 2023 season, but overall the team is very young.
Senior Katelyn Olson leads the letterwinners and has the most experience, playing as the team’s No. 4 much of last year.
Bailee Brown and Maddy Johnston also saw plenty of time in doubles and singles.
The Lady Bisons will have to fill the holes left by Lindsey Kerlin, Peyton Reese, Sarah Catherman and Chloe Rowles.
Reese made the District 9 singles finals last season, then teamed up with Kerlin to win the District 9 doubles title and earn a state berth.
“We’re a younger team this year and will need some of the girls to step up to fill those holes left,” said Clearfield head coach Garrett Spence. “We have a lot of new players so the letterwinners have been helping bring them along while encouraging others to join and try tennis out. A lot have for the first time.”
Back are Olson, juniors Abby Grady, Brakstyn Luzier Avelynn McKendrick and Lilly Rich, along with sophomores Bailee Brown and Madilyn Johnston.
Olson will be the team’s No. 1 this season, while Johnston will most likely be the team’s No. 2.
“Katelyn will play at number one this year, which will be difficult, but we have faith in her abilities,” Spence said.
The lineup will move around, as the school’s new league, the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference, plays three singles and two doubles matches without repeating, instead of the four singles, three doubles format used by District 9.
“It will be a new experience for us, but we will hopefully get used to it quickly,” said Spence.
Spence said he has had around 15 players consistently every practice and really likes the group.
“They’re a nice and kind group who are having fun while learning a lifelong sport,” he said.
So far, the Lady Bison have been working on the basics. With so many new players, getting comfortable on the court is the most important thing.
“There are a lot of new positions for everyone, so the competition is much better than they may be used to,” Spence said.
Goals for the group include competing in the LHAC and being prepared for districts at the end of the year.
Clearfield opened the season on Monday with a loss to Central Cambria. The Lady Bison return to action on Thursday at Tyrone.
Roster
Seniors
Jaylee Gill, Venessamegan Griffith, *Katelyn Olson.
Juniors
Madison Birchem, *Abby Grady, *Brakstyn Luzier, Rowan Mattern, *Avelynn McKendrick, *Lilly Rich, Maddie Shaw.
Sophomores
Chloe Beningo, *Bailee Brown, Aylee Johnston, *Madilyn Johnston, Ava Kane, Hannah Owens.
Freshmen
Lydia Thomas.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
August
24—at Tyrone. 28—Huntingdon. 29—at Central, 4 p.m. 31—Bishop Guilfoyle.
September
5—Hollidaysburg. 7—Central Cambria. 12—Tyrone. 14—at Huntingdon, 4 p.m. 18—Central. 19—at Bishop Guilfoyle. 21—at Hollidaysburg.
All matches begin at 3:30 p.m. unless noted.