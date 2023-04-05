HYDE — The Clearfield boys tennis team fell to visiting Elk County Catholic 5-2 at the Bison Sports Complex on Wednesday.
The Bison got a win at No. 4 singles, where Dylan Greslick topped Douglas MacDonald 4-6, 7-6 (11-9).
Clearfield’s No. 3 doubles team of Ian Gibson and Isaac Michael were also winners, defeating William MacDonald and Ben Reynolds 8-6.
Clearfield dropped to 1-3 on the season. The Bison return to action on Tuesday at Bradford.
Elk County Catholic 5,
Clearfield 2
Singles
1. Anthony Massinio, ECC, def. Ethan Evilsizor, C, 4-6, 6-2 (10-1).
2. Camryn Klebacha, ECC, def. Mason Marshall, C, 6-0, 6-3.
3. Cole Piccirillo, ECC, def. Ben Wriglesworth, C, 6-3, 6-0.
4. Dylan Greslick, C, def. Douglas MacDonald, ECC, 4-6, 7-6 (11-9).
Doubles
1. Massinio-Klebacha, ECC, def. Evilsizor-Greslick, C, 8-4.
2. Julian Funaki-Owen Daghir, ECC, def. Marshall-Wriglesworth, C, 9-7.
3. Ian Gibson-Isaac Michael, C, def. William MacDonald-Ben Reynolds, ECC, 8-6.