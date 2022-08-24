HYDE — The Clearfield girls tennis team has seen an increase in numbers and success since head coach Garrett Spence took over in 2018.
Now with plenty of depth and a handful of letterwinners, the Lady Bison are ready to make some noise in 2022.
Five letterwinners return in seniors Sarah Catherman, Lindsey Kerlin, Peyton Reese and Chloe Rowles, as well as junior Katelyn Olson.
“The returning letterwinners will help with leadership,” said Spence. “Most have been here for four years now and know the system pretty well. They’ve been very helpful with the new players and need to continue that all season.”
The team has had just two practices because of the weather, but Spence said he has been impressed with the group so far.
“Their attitudes and work ethic have been great,” he said. “They all have been improving each day since the beginning of summer.”
The Lady Bison will look to Kerlin and Reese to anchor the team. Both have played four years and have seen plenty of matches.
“Lindsey Kerlin and Peyton Reese will be our top two this season,” Spence said. “Both have been playing very well this summer.
“Our 3-5 singles starters will be a mixture of girls to start the season with Sarah Catherman, Katelyn Olson, Maddy Johnston, Hailey Miles, Lillian Mercado and Chloe Rowles playing very well recently. I’m very happy with how much they’ve improved already.”
Spence is also happy with the way the less experienced players have been coming along. He and assistant coach Travis Kerlin have been teaching basics and fundamentals to start.
“They have been improving each day and having fun which makes it great,” said Spence. “Hailey Miles, Bailee Brown, Lily Rich, Ave McKendrick, Abby Grady, Brakstyn Luzier, Hannah Owens, Ally Graham and Sarah Cutler are all new this year and should see a lot of time in doubles matches this year. They all are enjoying learning the game and have really picked things up quickly.”
The Lady Bison open up their home slate today with Tyrone, so Spence is anxious to see how well the girls have learned in their limited practices.
He said the goals continue to be having fun, and staying competitive in the Mountain League and in District 9.
The match with Tyrone at the Bison Sports Complex begins at 3:30 p.m.
Roster
Seniors
*Sarah Catherman, Sarah Cutler, Ally Graham, *Lindsey Kerlin, Lillian Mercado, *Peyton Reese, *Chloe Rowles.
Juniors
*Katelyn Olson.
Sophomores
Abby Grady, Brakstyn Luzier, Avelyn McKendrick, Lily Rich.
Freshmen
Bailee Brown, Maddy Johnston, Hailey Miles, Hannah Owens.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
August
25—Tyrone. 29—at Punxsutawney. 31—at Huntingdon.
September
1—Bradford. 7—Hollidaysburg. 8—Johnsonburg. 12—Brockway. 13—DuBois. 14—at Tyrone. 21—Huntingdon. 22—at Elk County Catholic. 29—at St. Marys.
All matches begin at 3:30 p.m.