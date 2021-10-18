Mason Ryan Warren, 19, of Clearfield, who participated in a burglary plot to steal firearms, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison by Judge Paul Cherry yesterday at Colloquy Court.
Warren pleaded guilty to conspiracy-burglary-overnight accommodation/no person present — felony of the first degree, and was sentenced to serve a minimum of six months and a maximum of two years minus one day in the Clearfield County Jail, plus three years consecutive probation.
He was also ordered to pay a $250 fine plus costs. He is prohibited from consuming or possessing alcohol or controlled substances without prior approval from the probation department. He is also prohibited from having any contact with the victim.
Warren’s attorney, Joshua Maines of Clearfield, asked that he be given a county sentence and not be sentenced to state prison. He said he is still young and doesn’t have an extensive criminal history.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on July 19, 2020, Clearfield Borough Police received information that Warren, Clayton Brown, 20, of Clearfield and Alex Frantz, 19, of Clearfield were planning to break into a home along Woodland Road and steal some firearms.
The home was owned by the parents of Warren’s girlfriend, and they were out of town that evening. Police placed surveillance on the home.
Police obeserved three males go to the residence and leave. They then returned and entered. Once they entered the home, police entered the residence and arrested them.
When interviewed, Warren and Frantz admitted to burglarizing the home with the intent of stealing guns. Frantz said it was Warren’s idea and he wanted to sell the guns. Frantz admitted he told the other two that he wouldn’t do it unless he got a gun.
Frantz said he entered the residence through an open window.
Frantz and Brown also pleaded guilty and previously were sentenced to serve six months to two years minus one day in the Clearfield County Jail.