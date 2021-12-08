HYDE — The Clearfield swimming and diving team is coming off another successful season.
The boys went 8-0 in dual meets, won their eighth straight District 9 crown and seventh consecutive Mountain League title, while the girls went 6-2 and earned their ninth Mountain League title in a row and fourth D-9 consecutive championship.
And while Clearfield will certainly be looking for success in its dual meets once again this season, 33rd-year head coach Jackie Morrison is looking at the overall picture a little differently.
“My philosophy about the dual meets is a little different now,” she said. “Everybody wants to win and of course we want to win. But we’re not going to jeopardize what these kids need to be experiencing for the postseason just to win dual meets. We used to do that. But we need to think bigger and if I need to put them in a certain event and it costs us a point or two and it might cost us the meet, we’re going to do it.
“We’re here to prepare for the postseason and that’s what we’re going to use our dual meets for. We’re not going to measure success only by wins and losses in dual meets.”
Morrison says she has also been talking to the kids about trying new things during dual meet competitions, hoping that those risks will pay off down the road.
“We’re going to take risks, whether it be something with technique or form or race strategy,” Morrison said. “We want to take risks in dual meets and we might fail or we might succeed, but we want to do it now and not at districts. Take a big risk now for a big reward later. And the kids are having fun with it.
“We don’t want to play it safe as we have in past years just for the sake of that undefeated season, which is nice. But we should be able to take risks that are good risks for the sake of better results later in the season.”
Morrison may also attack dual meets differently with the boys team versus the girls due to the roster makeup. The Bison have just 17 on the roster with eight being letterwinners, while the Lady Bison boast a roster of 25, including 11 letterwinners.
Seniors Hunter Cline, Damon Haney Woodling, Leif Hoffman, Tyler Olson and Nick Unch and sophomores Keegan MacDonald, Derrick Mikesell and Nick Vaow return for the boys team and many in that group along with freshmen newcomer Connor Morgan will be key to the early success of the team.
Hoffman won District 9 titles last season in the 500 free and 200 IM and teamed with Cline and Vaow to win the 200 medley relay. Hoffman also went on to place fifth in the 500 free at PIAAs. MacDonald won the D-9 diving title.
“There are six year-round swimmers and they will be crucial to the success of the team in the early part of the year because they are going to lead and teach and the team is going to follow them,” Morrison said. “They will be there for me and their team.”
Meanwhile, the Lady Bison have a roster built with depth led by a group of 11 letterwinners, including seniors Hannah Salvatore Trinidad and Riley Vaow, juniors Danna Bender, Emma Quick, Lexie Miller, Chloe Rowles and Beth Struble and sophomores Rylee Charles, Danielle Cline, Cadence Day and Alayna Lansberry.
Charles (diving), Cline (100 fly) and Quick (200 IM) are returning D-9 title winners. Cline and Quick, along with Struble were also members of the victorious 400 free relay team.
“Our girls might not have a lot of No. 1 spots in District 9 or Mountain League, but that team has really quality depth,” Morrison said.
“Maybe we don’t win every race or even any race, but we’re going to 2-3-4 you. We’re going to be right there and win a few too.”
Preparing to be at their best for the District 9 meet is a major goal for Clearfield, but improving every time in the pool is the top priority.
“The No. 1 goal is for everybody to improve,” Morrison said. “It’s a cliche’ but it’s so true. We want to improve every day. Not just every meet, but every day. Do something better in practice every day. What is your goal today in practice? It may be different for everybody. My new swimmers’ goals are way different than my veterans.”
The most decorated of those veterans — Hoffman — certainly has eyes on some big prizes. Hoffman has been on five winning District 9 relay teams, one of them finishing second in the state his freshmen year.
He also has a pair of Top 8 finishes (seventh, fifth) in the 500 free at the state level.
“Leif has been working so hard. He has some lofty goals,” Morrison said. “He is going to be a collegiate swimmer. He has a lot of schools vying for him. I have seen a lot of growth from Leif physically and big-time mentally since March. We have worked very hard on some weaknesses he had, and he has put the time in. Everything he does this year, and it will be great, I’m confident to say he will have a great season and hit some big milestones, and he deserves every minute of it.”
Assisting Morrison once again this season will be Jon Mikesell.
“Jon Mikesell is tremendous and he’s been with me forever,” Morrison said. “He has a lot of swimming knowledge because of his children being involved and he brings me back ideas from IUP.”
A newcomer to the coaching staff is Nick Walker, who was also an assistant on the boys soccer team. Walker swam for Morrison in 2010.
“He’s a good athlete with a physical education background and he’s really taken a shine to this,” Morrison said. “I like the freshness from another coach’s perspective from another sport.
“And the younger kids love him. He’s kind of a technician and he’s learning everything just like they are. I have really enjoyed working with him. He’s super positive and super professional.”
Clearfield begins its season this evening, hosting Huntingdon.
“One of our mantras this year is, ‘one week at a time, one day at a time, one workout at a time, one lap at a time.’ We’re not going to look past this week,” Morrison said.
“We have Huntingdon this week. Next week will be a different meet and different goals.
“Although on the horizon will always be District 9. All these things that we do are stepping stones for the District 9 meet.”
Roster
Boys
Seniors
*Hunter Cline, Shane Coudriet, *Damon Haney Woodling, *Leif Hoffman, Sam Muir, *Tyler Olson, *Nick Unch.
Sophomores
Evan Forcey, Robert Hooven, *Keegan MacDonald, *Derrick Mikesell, *Nick Vaow.
Freshmen
Connor Morgan, Sam Rish, Lucas Scott, Nathaniel Stewart, Colten Walker.
Girls
Seniors
*Hannah Salvatore Trinidad, *Riley Vaow.
Juniors
*Danna Bender, Prudence Corrigan, Sarah Cutler, *Emma Quick, *Chloe Rowles, Scarlett Singleton, *Beth Struble, Cheryl Thomas, Jaylin Wood.
Sophomores
*Rylee Charles, *Danielle Cline, *Cadence Day, Faith Gardner, *Alayna Lansberry, Natalie Lumadue, Chloe Mallon, *Lexi Miller.
Freshmen
Marlayna Bender, Dehlia Elbe, Skylee Gillingham, Daisy Knepp, Madi McBride, Kelsey Mitchell.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
December
10—Huntingdon. 14—at Brookville. 20—Tyrone.
January
4—Bellefonte/Penns Valley. 7—at DuBois. 15—Arctic Swim Meet, 8 a.m. 21—at Hollidaysburg. 24—at St. Marys. 28—Bradford.
February
7—DuBois. 10—Brookville. 15—St. Marys. 18—at Bradford.
March
4/5—District 9 Meet, TBA.
Meets begin at 6 p.m. unless noted