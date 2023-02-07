DUBOIS — The Clearfield swimming team swept host DuBois on Monday evening.
The boys won 10 of 12 events in a 107-61 decision, while the Lady Bison were 97-86 victors, winning 8 of 12 events.
Connor Morgan and Nick Vaow led the boys team, each with a pair of individual victories as well as teaming up with Derrick Mikesell and Landyn Rankin to take the 200 free relay.
Morgan won the 200 IM and 200 fly, while Vaow placed first in both the 200 free and 100 free.
Rankin (500 free) and Mikesell (100 breast) both added individual victories as did Keegan MacDonald, who won the diving event. MacDonald was also on the winning 200 medley relay team alongside Sam Rish, Colten Walker and Isaac Putt.
For the Lady Bison, Beth Struble was a double winner, touching first in the 200 free and 500 free.
Marlayna Bender (100 breast), Danielle Cline (200 IM), Dehlia Elbe (diving), Lexie Miller (100 back) and Jaylin Wood (100 fly) each added individual wins.
Miller, Cline, Wood and Danna Bender took the 200 medley relay.
DuBois won both the 200 and 400 free relays, which were each anchored by Sid Beers, who also won the 50 free and 100 free.
Clearfield is back in action Thursday at Brookville.
Boys
Clearfield 107, DuBois 61
200 Medley Relay: 1. Clearfield (Sam Rish, Colten Walker, Keegan MacDonald, Isaac Putt), 2:05.17. 200 Free: 1. Nick Vaow, C, 1:50.64. 2. Joda Fenstermacher, D. 3. Connor McAllister, D. 200 IM: 1. Connor Morgan, C, 2:15.43. 2. Spencer Bridgman, D. 3. Walker, C. 50 Free: 1. Jaedon Yarus, D, 22.54. 2. Derrick Mikesell, C. 3. Landyn Rankin, C. Diving: MacDonald, C, 249.25. 100 Fly: 1. Morgan, C, 58.72. 2. Walker, C. 100 Free: 1. Vaow, C, 49.59. 2. Yarus, D. 3. Putt, C. 500 Free: 1. Rankin, C, 5:49.23. 2. McAllister, D. 3. Lucas Scott, C. 200 Free Relay: 1. Clearfield (Mikesell, Morgan, Rankin, Vaow), 1:35.68. 100 Back: 1. Fenstermacher, D, 59.07. 2. Rish, C. 3. Tiago Chichava, D. 100 Breast: 1. Mikesell, C, 1:06.68. 2. Bridgman, D. 3. Riley Robertson, D. 400 Free Relay: 1. Clearfield (Vaow, Morgan, Rankin, Mikesell), 3:38.43.
Girls
Clearfield 97. DuBois 86
200 Medley Relay: 1. Clearfield (Lexie Miller, Danna Bender, Danielle Cline, Jaylin Wood), 2:03.89. 200 Free: 1. Beth Struble, C, 2:12.10. 2. Dru Javens, D, 3. Morgan Rothrock, D. 200 IM: 1. Cline, C, 2:28.85. 2. Emma Fiscus, D. 3. Olivia Dressler, D. 50 Free: 1. Sid Beers, D, 25.28. 2. Wood, C. 3. Abby Frano, D. Diving: 1. Dehlia Elbe, C, 197.35. 2. Katie Peacock, C. 3. Sarah Cutler, C. 100 Fly: 1. Wood, C, 1:10.09. 2. Miller, C. 3. Emma Frano, D. 100 Free: 1. Beers, D, 56.03. 2. Cline, C. 3. D. Bender, C. 500 Free: 1. Struble, C, 6:01.40. 2. Javens, D. 3. Rothrock, D. 200 Free Relay: 1. DuBois (A. Frano, Javens, Dressler, Beers), 1:48.62. 100 Back: 1. Miller, C, 1:09.05. 2. Nicole Wells, D. 3. Emma Quick, C. 100 Breast: 1. Marlayna Bender, C, 1:21.59. 2. Dressler, D. 3. D. Bender, C. 400 Free Relay: 1. DuBois (E. Frano, Rothrock, Javens, Beers), 4:04.86.