BROOKVILLE — The Clearfield swimming and diving team split with host Brookville on Thursday evening.
The boys picked up a 121-39 decision, while the Lady Bison fell by a score of 105-77.
Derrick Mikesell, Connor Morgan and Nick Vaow led the way, each winning two individual events as well as the trio teaming with Landyn Rankin to take both the 200 medley relay and 200 free relay.
Mikesell won the 50 free and 100 breast, Morgan touched first in the 200 IM and 100 fly and Vaow was the top finisher in the 200 free and 100 free.
Rankin added a victory in the 500 free, while Keegan MacDonald won the diving event.
The foursome of Lucas Scott, Colten Walker, Sam Rish and Isaac Putt teamed to win the 400 free relay.
The Bison won 11 of the 12 contested events.
The Lady Bison were led by Danna Bender, Danielle Cline and Jaylin Wood. The trio teamed with Madi McBride to win the 200 free relay and each placed first in an individual event.
Bender won the 100 free, Cline won the 200 free and Wood placed first in the 50 free.
Dehlia Elbe rounded out Clearfield’s winners in the diving event.
Brookville won seven of the 12 events.
Clearfield returns to action today at the Mark Hess Invite at IUP.
Boys
Clearfield 121, Brookville 39
200 Medley Relay: 1Clearfield (Nick Vaow, Derrick Mikesell, Connor Morgan, Landyn Rankin), 1:49.56.. 200 Free: 1. Vaow, C, 1:56.20. 2. Brody Barto, B. 3. Lucas Scott, C. 200 IM: 1. Morgan, C, 2:17.69. 2. Henry May, B. 3. Gavin Coudriet, C. 50 Free: 1. Mikesell, C, 23.57. 2. Rankin, C. 3. Isaac Putt, C. Diving: Keegan MacDonald, C, 243.70. 100 Fly: 1. Morgan, C, 58.06. 2. Colten Walker, C. 100 Free: 1. Vaow, C, 50.57. 2. Barto, B. 3. Putt, C. 500 Free: 1 Rankin, C, 5:40.42. 2. Scott, C. 3. Brady Means, B. 200 Free Relay: 1. Clearfield (Morgan, Mikesell, Rankin, Vaow), 1:36.51. 100 Back: 1. Daniel Turner, B, 1:10.55. 2. Sam Rish, C. 3. Gavin Taylor, C. 100 Breast: 1. Mikesell, C, 1:09.46. 2. May, B. 3. Coudriet, C. 400 Free Relay: 1. Clearfield (Scott, Walker, Rish, Putt), 4:21.69.
Girls
Brookville 105, Clearfield 77
200 Medley Relay: 1. Brookville (Madeline Golier, Cora Parson, Ella Fiscus, Lucy Golier), 2:02.84. 200 Free: 1. Danielle Cline, C, 2:11.12. 2. Danna Bender, C. 3. Grace Park, B. 200 IM: 1. Erika Doolittle, B, 2:31.29. 2. Parson, B. 3. Marlayna Bender, C. 50 Free: 1. Jaylin Wood, C, 27.15. 2. L. Golier, B. 3. Madi McBride, C. Diving: 1. Dehlia Elbe, C, 219.42. 2. Katie Peacock, C. 3. Sarah Cutler, C. 100 Fly: 1. M. Golier, B, 1:04.24. 2. Cline, C. 3. Fiscus, B. 100 Free: 1. D. Bender, C, 59.52. 2. Kerrigan Swartz, B. 3. L. Golier, B. 500 Free: 1. Park, B, 6:13.70. 2. Doolittle, B. 3. Cadence Day, C. 200 Free Relay: 1. Clearfield (D. Bender, Wood, McBride, Cline), 1:49.67. 100 Back: 1. M. Golier, B, 1:08.13. 2. Lexie Miller, C. 3. Casey Riley, B. 100 Breast: 1. Parson, B, 1:15.83. 2. Swartz, B. 3. Adell Doty, B. 400 Free Relay: 1. Brookville (L. Golier, Doolittle, Fiscus, M. Golier), 4:03.60.