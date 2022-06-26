SYKESVILLE — The Clearfield Post 6 American Legion baseball team was swept in a doubleheader by Sykesville 17-1 and 9-1 on Sunday.
In the first game, Hayvin Bumbarger knocked in the lone run. Hunter Rumsky had two hits.
Bumbarger also took the looks, tossing 3 1/3 innings.
He allowed 10 runs and six hits while walking two.
In the second game, Blake Prestash plated the lone run. Matt Irvin had a double.
Craig Mays went the distance for the Chiefs, but allowed seven earned runs on 10 hits and two walks.
Clearfield dropped to 3-8 overall. The Chiefs host DuBois on Tuesday.