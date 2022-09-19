HYDE— The Clearfield girls tennis team was defeated by visiting Hollidaysburg at the Bison Sports Complex 7-0 on Monday afternoon.

The Lady Bison dropped to 7-2 with both losses coming to Hollidaysburg.

Clearfield returns to action today at Punxsutawney.

Hollidaysburg 7, Clearfield 0

Singles

1. Megan Ferris, H, def. Lindsey Kerlin, C, 10-3.

2. Rachel Gallagher, H, def. Katelyn Olson, C, 10-0.

3. Cece Williams, H, def. Sarah Cutler, C, 10-0.

4. Sarah Netrour, H, def. Hailey Miles, C, 10-0.

5. Katie Klingner, H, def. Ally Graham, C, 10-0.

Doubles

1. Neatrour-Klingner, H, def. Abby Grady-Lily Rich, C, 10-0.

2. Grier Morris-Sophia Zangrilli, H, def. Brakstyn Luzier-Ave McKendrick, C, 10-1.

