HYDE— The Clearfield girls tennis team was defeated by visiting Hollidaysburg at the Bison Sports Complex 7-0 on Monday afternoon.
The Lady Bison dropped to 7-2 with both losses coming to Hollidaysburg.
Clearfield returns to action today at Punxsutawney.
Hollidaysburg 7, Clearfield 0
Singles
1. Megan Ferris, H, def. Lindsey Kerlin, C, 10-3.
2. Rachel Gallagher, H, def. Katelyn Olson, C, 10-0.
3. Cece Williams, H, def. Sarah Cutler, C, 10-0.
4. Sarah Netrour, H, def. Hailey Miles, C, 10-0.
5. Katie Klingner, H, def. Ally Graham, C, 10-0.
Doubles
1. Neatrour-Klingner, H, def. Abby Grady-Lily Rich, C, 10-0.
2. Grier Morris-Sophia Zangrilli, H, def. Brakstyn Luzier-Ave McKendrick, C, 10-1.