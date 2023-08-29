MARTINSBURG — The Clearfield girls tennis team was swept by Central 5-0 in Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference action on Tuesday afternoon.
The Lady Bison return to action on Thursday, hosting Bishop Guilfoyle.
Central 5, Clearfield 0
Singles
1. Julia Ritchey, CE, def. Katelyn Olson, C, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Brooklyn Coppersmith, CE, def. Madilyn Johnston, C, 6-0, 6-1.
3. Ashlynn Renner, CE, def. Lilly Rich, C, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
4. Kate Dunn-Zoe Grill, CE, def. Ave McKendrick-Aylee Johnston, C, 6-1, 6-0.
5. Breslin Beech-Taryn Walters, CE, def. Abby Grady-Ava Kane, C, 6-0, 6-1.