HYDE — The Clearfield volleyball team upended visiting Moshannon Valley 25-9, 25-9 and 25-14 on Wednesday night in a non-league matchup.
“It was a great solid win for us it was good to be able to get our whole bench in to contribute,” said Lady Bison head coach Sandy Bailor. “Mo Valley is a scrappy team, you have to stay focused and on your toes.
“We have a tough one tomorrow against Bald Eagle Area we are planning to play hard and get our first Mountain League game win.”
Addy Ruiz led Clearfield with 12 service points, five kills and four aces. Ruby Singleton added 10 service points and four kills.
Hannah Glunt tallied 19 assists, seven service points, five aces and four kills.
Morgan Sattesahn had nine points and three aces, while Alaina Fedder netted eight digs.
Sam Campolong added five kills, while Anna Twigg had three.
Clearfield (1-1) hosts Bald Eagle Area tonight.
Moshannon Valley was led by Madison McCoy’s five assists and Riley Wharton’s five digs.
Maddie Mills and Tessa Martin each had two kills, while Mills also had three blocks.
“Clearfield put the ball where we weren’t at and we have to be ready to move our feet and go for it,” said Damsels head coach McKenzie McCoy. “They knew exactly where to place the ball when they went up to hit.
“As a team, we are improving and I want to continue to see that.”
Moshannon Valley (0-2) hosts Williamsburg this evening.
The junior varsity game was won by Clearfield 25-4, 25-5.