CURWENSVILLE — The two teams may be rivals on the court, but on Monday night, the Curwensville and Clearfield volleyball teams came together for a common cause.
The teams had their fans wear purple in honor of injured Karns City quarterback Mason Martin, who remains in the hospital after suffering a head injury in a Week 2 game against Redbank Valley.
The Lady Tide donated 25% of its concession sales, as well as their half of the 50/50 to the Martin family, becoming one of the many schools across the area to try and help.
On the court, it was all Lady Bison, as they won in a 25-15, 25-23 and 25-13 sweep.
“These girls are getting better and better,” said Clearfield head coach Sandy Bailor. “We are practicing hard and we are trying new things. They are moving to the ball and their serving was good.
“We were able to get a lot of our younger girls in which helps us. We are going to need that in the Laurel Highlands Conference. Everybody has to be ready.”
The Lady Bison jumped out to an 11-1 lead thanks to the serve of Hannah Glunt, who finished the night with 12.
Gabby Henry had two big kills during the run, while Natalie Rowles also had a kill.
Curwensville failed to get anything going in the first set, with a three-point run by Briah Peoples its biggest streak.
“That’s something we’ve been saying for the last few weeks is that we need to be more consistent,” said Lady Tide head coach Stephanie Vicary. “We are on and then we are off. It’s just putting all of those things together and being more consistent.”
Clearfield won the first set easily 25-15.
Curwensville took a 21-18 lead in the second set, thanks to a service run by Ava Olosky. Olosky had six service points in the set, but it was four-point run that turned an 18-17 deficit into the lead.
Clearfield had five service errors in the set and three hitting errors.
Still, the Lady Bison rallied, getting a big side out on a ball hit out of bounds by the Lady Tide.
Olivia Rowles got it to game point for Clearfield before Curwensville got the side out on a service error.
But a service error by the Lady Tide gave the Lady Bison a 25-22 victory.
“I was happy with their play,” said Bailor. “I was happy even in the second set when they were a little off, because they had that drive to come back and in the past that was not happening.
“That’s a big plus for us. I thought our hitters did well. I thought Hannah did a nice job mixing it up with our hitters. Overall, I was pleased with the way they played.”
There were lots of positives for Curwensville as well.
“We are getting there,” Vicary said. “I was proud of how hard they fought in that second set. They kept their heads in it.
“But, we got a little down and it was hard to come back from that.”
Clearfield went on to win the third set 25-13.
Henry finished the game with eight service points and eight kills. Ruiz added eight service points, five kills and a block. Sam Campolong had seven kills and six service points.
Glunt ended with 22 assists and 12 service points.
Curwensville was led by Brooklyn Price’s five kills and four service points. Peoples had five service points, while Savannah Carfley had three.
The Lady Tide fell to 0-5 overall. Curwensville hosts Juniata Valley on Thursday.
Clearfield improved to 2-3 overall. The Lady Bison host Bellwood-Antis tonight.
The junior varsity game was won by Clearfield 2-0.