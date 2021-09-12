HYDE — The Clearfield volleyball team defeated Brookville 25-23, 25-22 and 25-23 on Saturday afternoon.
Ruby Singleton led the Lady Bison with 12 kills and eight service points. Olivia Bender and Sam Campolong added six kills each, while Alaina Fedder netted 11 assists.
Freshman Hannah Glunt added 10 assists and eight service points.
“It is always nice to get that first match win,” said Clearfield head coach Sandy Bailor. “The girls played with great intensity and enthusiasm. It’s something we have wanted for this program for a couple of years.”
The Lady Bison junior varsity also won 25-17 and 25-23.
Clearfield (1-1) hosts Penns Valley on Thursday.