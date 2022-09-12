HYDE — The Clearfield volleyball team swept Brookville 25-16, 25-13 and 25-20 on Monday night.
Ruby Singleton led the Lady Bison with with 13 kills, five service points and two aces.
Gabby Henry added 12 service points, seven kills and four aces. Addy Ruiz netted six kills, five service points and four aces, while Anna Twigg had seven service points.
Hannah Glunt finished the game with 28 assists and nine service points.
Clearfield improved to 2-2 overall and travel to P-O this evening.
In junior varsity action, Clearfield won in three sets to improve to 3-1 on the season.