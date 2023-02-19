HYDE — The Clearfield swimming and diving team took care of visiting Bradford Friday evening, sweeping the Owls.
The boys picked up a 121-37 victory, while the Lady Bison scored a 135-33 win.
Connor Morgan, Derrick Mikesell and Nick Vaow led the boys team with two individual wins apiece while also teaming with Landyn Rankin to score victories in both the 200 medley and 200 free relays.
Morgan won the 200 IM and 100 fly, Mikesell touched first in the 50 free and 100 breast and Vaow took the 200 free and 100 free. Rankin added a victory in the 500 free and Keegan MacDonald placed first in diving.
On the girls side, Beth Struble had two individual wins (200 free, 500 free) and was on the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay.
Jaylin Wood was also on both winning relays as well as taking the 50 free.
Cheryl Thomas and Emma Quick completed the 200 medley relay. Thomas also won the 100 breast.
Marlayna Bender and Danna Bender joined Wood and Struble on the 400 free relay.
Danielle Cline added firsts in both the 200 IM and 100 fly, while Dehlia Elbe rounded out the winners in diving.
Seniors Danna Bender, Sarah Cutler, Quick, Chloe Rowles, Struble, Thomas and Wood were honored for their contributions to the program.
I can’t say enough for the senior girls,” Clearfield head coach Jon Mikesell said. “They have provided leadership for the others to follow. They are going to be missed.”
Clearfield is back in action March 3-4 at the District 9 Swimming and Diving meet at St. Marys.
Boys
Clearfield 121, Bradford 37
200 Medley Relay: 1. Clearfield (Connor Morgan, Nick Vaow, Derrick Mikesell, Landyn Rankin), 1:50.41. 200 Free: 1. Vaow, C, 1:56.72. 2. Rankin, C. 3. Lucas Scott, C. 200 IM: 1. Morgan, C, 2:18.31. 2. Colten Walker, C. 3. Kaden Bryan, C. 50 Free: 1. Mikesell, C, 22.86. 2. Owen Troisi, B. 3. Harris Bell, B. Diving: 1. Keegan MacDonald, C, 251.45. 100 Fly: 1. Morgan, C, 58.24. 2. Sean Storer, B. 3. Walker, C. 100 Free: 1. Vaow, C, 50.75. 2. Bell, B. 3. Troisi, B. 500 Free: 1. Rankin, C, 5:33.11. 2. Scott, C. 3. Gavin Coudriet, C. 200 Free Relay: 1. Clearfield (Mikesell, Morgan, Rankin, Vaow), 1:34.73. 100 Back: 1. Storer, B, 1:06.84. 2. Sam Rish, C. 3. Gavin Taylor, C. 100 Breast: 1. Mikesell, C, 1:06.91. 2. Ward Kennedy, B. 400 Free Relay: 1. Clearfield (Scott, Walker, Coudriet, Isaac Putt), 4:37.93.
Girls
Clearfield 135,
Bradford 33
200 Medley Relay: 1. Clearfield (Jaylin Wood, Cheryl Thomas, Emma Quick, Beth Struble), 2:09.18. 200 Free: 1. Struble, C, 2:13.02. 2. Danna Bender, C. 3. Cadence Day, C. 200 IM: 1. Danielle Cline, C, 2:32.26. 2. Lexie Miller, C. 3. Marlayna Bender, C. 50 Free: 1. Wood, C, 26.42. 2. Carly Evers, B. 3. Skylar Wallace, C. Diving: 1. Dehlia Elbe, C, 239.40. 2. Katie Peacock, C. 3. Sarah Cutler, C. 100 Fly: 1. Cline, C, 1:09.32. 2. M. Bender, C. 3. Chloe Rowles, C. 100 Free: 1. Bella Rhoades, B, 57.77. 2. D. Bender, C. 3. Wood, C. 500 Free: 1. Struble, C, 6:01.26. 2. Day, C. 3. Kelsey Mitchell, C. 200 Free Relay: 1. Bradford (Rhoades, Paige Smith, Rylie Baldwin, Evers), 1:56.87. 100 Back: 1. Rhoades, B, 1:07.43. 2. Miller, C. 3. Quick, C. 100 Breast: 1. Thomas, C, 1:24.45. 2. Daisy Knepp, C. 3. Baldwin, B. 400 Free Relay: 1. Clearfield (M. Bender, Wood, Struble, D. Bender), 4:12.23.