BRADFORD — The Clearfield swimming team closed out its regular season Friday with a sweep of host Braford at the Paul Duke Aquatics Center at Pitt Bradford.
The boys won 125-28, while the girls took a 125-41 decision.
“It was our final dual meet of the season,” Clearfield head coach Jackie Morrison said. “It wasn’t our best meet of the year, but a few had some decent swims and we’ll take that for now. We are a tired team that is looking forward to taper.
The boys finished the season with a record of 13-0 to extend its dual meet winning streak to 111. The girls ended with a 9-3-1 mark.
“I’m so proud of this team as well as all of the teams from the past who have contributed to this extraordinary achievement,” Morrison said. “And make no mistake, I am just as proud of this season’s ladies. Coming into the season, I knew they would have to scrap and fight for every victory and success and they did not disappoint. I am very proud their season. And the tie helped them earn co-champion honors for the Mountain League.”
Both teams won 10 of the 11 events.
Leif Hoffman, Hunter Cline and Nick Vaow led the boys with two individual wins. Hoffman took the 200 free and 100 free.
“Leif Hoffman seems to never have a bad meet,” Morrison said. “He had two strong swims in the 200 and 100 frees.”
Cline won the 200 IM and 500 free, while Vaow placed first in the 50 free and 100 back. Hoffman and Vaow also teamed with Connor Morgan and Derrick Mikesell to win the 200 free relay. Morgan also scored a victory in the 100 fly
Hoffman, Mikesell, Tyler Olson and Shane Coudriet won the 200 medley relay. Cline, Damon Haney Woodling, Lucas Scott and Olson rounded out the relay winners by taking the 400 free.
Beth Struble (200 free, 500 free) and Danielle Cline (200 IM, 100 back) led the Lady Bison with a pair of wins, while also teaming with Hannah Salvatore Trinidad and Emma Quick to take the 200 medley relay.
“Danielle Cline had an outstanding swim in the 200 IM against an excellent Bradford swimmer,” Morrison said. “It was the race of the evening and both Dani and Karsyn (Gracey-Daulton of Bradford) had amazing races.”
Gracey-Daulton did win the 100 breast for the Lady Owls.
Jaylin Wood (50 free), Riley Vaow (100 fly) and Danna Bender (100 free) added individual wins for the Lady Bison. Wood and Bender also were on the winning 200 free and 400 free relays.
They joined Struble and Cline in the 200 and teamed with Quick and Vaow in the 400.
Clearfield is back in action March 4 and 5 at the District 9 Swimming Meet at Robert L. Shearer Natatorium.
“I’m happy for now. But I’m expecting huge improvement in performance by districts,” Morrison said. “I know these kids have worked incredibly hard and I know what they are capable of once rested. So we are a tired, yet excited team who is looking forward to taper and the district meet in two weeks.”
Boys
Clearfield 125, Bradford 28
200 Medley Relay: 1. Clearfield (Leif Hoffman, Derrick Mikesell, Tyler Olson, Shane Coudriet), 1:51.75. 200 Free: 1. Hoffman, C, 1:49.60. 2. Lucas Scott, C. 3. Colten Walker, C. 200 IM: 1. Hunter Cline, C, 2:15.82. 2. Connor Morgan, C. 3. Damon Haney Woodling, C. 50 Free: 1. Nick Vaow, C, 23.30. 2. Mikesell, C. 3. Peyton Haight, B. 100 Fly: 1. Morgan, C, 59.88. 2. Olson, C. 3. Harris Bell, B. 100 Free: 1. Hoffman, C, 49.99. 2. Haney Woodling, C. 3. Haight, B. 500 Free: 1. Cline, C, 5:33.89. 2. Scott, C. 3. Aiden Yeager, B. 200 Free Relay: 1. Clearfield (Mikesell, Morgan, Vaow, Hoffman), 1:34.68. 100 Back: 1. Vaow, C, 1:03.94. 2. Evan Forcey, C. 100 Breast: 1. Bell, B, 1:11.15. 2. Mikesell, C. 3. Olson, C. 400 Free Relay: 1. Clearfield (Cline, Haney Woodling, Scott, Olson), 3:57.56.
Girls
Clearfield 125, Bradford 41
200 Medley Relay: 1. Clearfield (Emma Quick, Hannah Salvatore Trinidad, Danielle Cline, Beth Struble), 2:05.88. 200 Free: 1. Struble, C, 2:13.57. 2. Riley Vaow, C. 3. Cadence Day, C. 200 IM: 1. Cline, C, 2:26.80. 2. Karsyn Gracey-Dalton, B. 3. Marlayna Bender, C. 50 Free: 1. Jaylin Wood, C, 27.81. 2. Abbie Nuzzo, B. 3. Quick, C. 100 Fly: 1. Vaow, C, 1:12.30. 2. M. Bender, C. 3. Prudence Corrigan, C. 100 Free: 1. Danna Bender, C, 1:01.08. 2. Wood, C. 3. Nuzzo, B. 500 Free: 1. Struble, C, 5:58.90. 2. Quick, C. 3. Salvatore-Trinidad, C. 200 Free Relay: 1. Clearfield (Struble, Wood, D. Bender, Cline), 1:51.07. 100 Back: 1. Cline, C, 1:09.41. 2. Gracey-Daulton, B. 3. Mallory Whitlow, B. 100 Breast: 1. Gracey-Daulton, B, 1:17.20. 2. Salvatore-Trinidad, C. 3. Cheryl Thomas, C. 400 Free Relay: 1. Clearfield (Wood, Quick, D. Bender, Vaow), 4:12.34.