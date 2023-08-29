HYDE — The Clearfield volleyball team opened the season with a sweep of visiting Bishop Guilfoyle 25-15, 25-14 and 25-13.
“It was a great team effort tonight,” said Lady Bison head coach Sandy Bailor. “We served very well tonight. Gabby Henry went down with a sprained ankle last night in practice, so we had to change a few things. My sophomores, Natalie Rowles, Molly Maines and Haley Billotte, stepped it up and I am proud of them.
“It’s a great win for us and confidence booster for the girls in the LHAC.”
Natalie Rowles led Clearfield with 21 points, while Anna Twigg added 11 service points.
Sam Campolong led the team in kills with 13. Addy Ruiz netted nine.
Hannah Glunt tallied 18 assists.
Clearfield (1-0) returns to action on Thursday at Philipsburg-Osceola.
The Lady Bison won the junior varsity game 25-14, 25-14.