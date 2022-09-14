TYRONE — The Clearfield girls tennis team improved to 6-1 overall with a 4-3 victory over Tyrone on Wednesday afternoon.
The Lady Bison won three of the five singles matches and took the No. 1 doubles match to seal the victory.
Lindsey Kerlin continued to dominate, toppling Renee VanProoyen, 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles.
Peyton Reese downed Emma Witkamp in the No. 2 spot, 6-0, 6-4.
“Lindsey and Peyton started us off strong with singles wins,” said Lady Bison head coach Garrett Spence.
At No. 4 singles, Katelyn Olson topped Sarah Butina 6-2, 7-5.
“Katelyn fought off a tough second set to get a crucial point in the match,” Spence said.
At No. 1 doubles, Kerlin and Reese teamed up to down Witkamp and Hannah McClellan 8-1 and seal the win.
Clearfield returns to action today, hosting Brockway at the Bison Sports Complex.
Clearfield 4, Tyrone 3
Singles
1. Lindsey Kerlin, C, def. Renee VanProoyen, T, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Peyton Reese, C, def. Emma Witkamp, T, 6-0, 6-4.
3. Ashlynn McKinney, T, def. Sarah Catherman, C, 6-0, 6-2.
4. Katelyn Olson, C, def. Sarah Butina, T, 6-2, 7-5.
5. Hannah McClellan, T, def. Maddy Johnston, C, 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Kerlin-Reese, C, def. Witkamp-McClellan, T, 8-1.
2. McKinney-Butina, T, def. Catherman-Olson, C, 8-2.