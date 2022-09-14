TYRONE — The Clearfield girls tennis team improved to 6-1 overall with a 4-3 victory over Tyrone on Wednesday afternoon.

The Lady Bison won three of the five singles matches and took the No. 1 doubles match to seal the victory.

Lindsey Kerlin continued to dominate, toppling Renee VanProoyen, 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles.

Peyton Reese downed Emma Witkamp in the No. 2 spot, 6-0, 6-4.

“Lindsey and Peyton started us off strong with singles wins,” said Lady Bison head coach Garrett Spence.

At No. 4 singles, Katelyn Olson topped Sarah Butina 6-2, 7-5.

“Katelyn fought off a tough second set to get a crucial point in the match,” Spence said.

At No. 1 doubles, Kerlin and Reese teamed up to down Witkamp and Hannah McClellan 8-1 and seal the win.

Clearfield returns to action today, hosting Brockway at the Bison Sports Complex.

Clearfield 4, Tyrone 3

Singles

1. Lindsey Kerlin, C, def. Renee VanProoyen, T, 6-0, 6-0.

2. Peyton Reese, C, def. Emma Witkamp, T, 6-0, 6-4.

3. Ashlynn McKinney, T, def. Sarah Catherman, C, 6-0, 6-2.

4. Katelyn Olson, C, def. Sarah Butina, T, 6-2, 7-5.

5. Hannah McClellan, T, def. Maddy Johnston, C, 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles

1. Kerlin-Reese, C, def. Witkamp-McClellan, T, 8-1.

2. McKinney-Butina, T, def. Catherman-Olson, C, 8-2.

