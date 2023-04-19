HYDE — Tuesday’s softball game between Clearfield and Philipsburg-Osceola certainly wasn’t played in the easiest of conditions with temperatures in the high 30s and a stiff breeze that seemed to get stronger as the game progressed.
But the host Lady Bison didn’t seem too bothered by the weather as they rapped 12 hits, including a pair of 2-run homers, and got a solid performance in the circle from Alaina Fedder in a 13-3 victory at the Bison Sports Complex.
The game lasted just five innings due to the 10-run rule.
“I’m really proud of the way the girls played,” Clearfield head coach Derek Danver said. “They didn’t make excuses. It’s cold. Everyone knows it’s cold. And they went out and showed their mental toughness and didn’t let it affect them. We hit the ball really hard from top to bottom. It was good to see.”
Ruby Singleton led Clearfield with three hits, while Fedder and Faith Gardner each had two. Fedder and Anna Twigg both swatted 2-run home runs with Fedder adding an RBI double. Haley Billotte added a double and scored three runs.
“Fedder had a couple big hits,” Danver said. “Twigg hit her first home run in a couple years, so that was good to see. Haley Billotte hit the ball hard at the bottom of the order. Ruby had three hits. I hate to leave anybody out because everybody hit the ball hard.”
Fedder got the Lady Bison on the board in the bottom of the first inning with her big fly over the left-center field fence, also scoring Aevril Hayward, who reached on a fielder’s choice.
Twigg cracked her 2-run bomb in the bottom of the second, plating Fedder, who had doubled two pitches earlier, to make the score 5-0. P-O committed a pair of infield errors before Fedder’s at bat, which led to one run and prolonged the inning enough to get to Twigg. None of the five runs scored off P-O pitcher Daisy Wayland, who go the start for injured Alivia Bizzarri, in the inning were earned.
“We just couldn’t get our luck going today,” P-O head coach Steve Frank said. “It seems like bad luck keeps following us. And Clearfield is a good hitting team, no doubt.”
Clearfield batted around in the bottom of the third to plate three more runs and take an 8-0 advantage.
Gardner started the rally with a one-out triple and scored on a wild pitch during Madi McBride’s at bat. McBride grounded out to third for the second out of the inning, but Billotte drew a 4-pitch walk off Wayland to keep the inning going.
P-O changed pitchers after the walk, opting for Abby Vaux, who gave up an RBI double to Singleton on a full count.
A 4-pitch walk to Hayward and an intentional free pass to Fedder loaded the bases for Twigg. Singleton scored on another wild pitch during Twigg’s at bat before the Clearfield catcher walked to reload the bases.
Vaux got out of the inning by getting Sam Campolong to fly out to center, then got the P-O offense going in the top of the fourth with a long single off the wall in center.
She moved to second on Ashlynn Havens’ infield single and scored when Payton Barnett drilled a double.
Clearfield got an RBI double from Billotte and a run-producing single by Singleton in the bottom of the fourth to take a 12-1 advantage to the fifth.
P-O scored two runs in the top of the fifth to briefly stave off the 10-run rule.
Mykenna Bryan and Vaux each recorded RBI singles off Fedder, who scattered seven hits in her five innings of work. Fedder walked three batters and struck out five.
“It’s very hard to pitch in weather like this,” Danver said. “It’s tough to get a grip on the ball. She did a fantastic job keeping them off balance. They did hit a couple balls hard, but not a ton. So I thought she did a very good job, especially in those conditions.”
Clearfield ended it with one out in the bottom of the fifth when pinch-hitter Raigan Ungles plated Campolong, who had walked, with a base hit to left-center off new Lady Mountie pitcher Ally Muir.
The Lady Bison improved to 3-3 overall and 3-2 in the Mountain League. They host Bald Eagle Area on Thursday.
“I told these girls that if we show up to play, we can compete with any team,” Danver said. It’s a young team and we don’t have our best every outing, but today I thought we had close to our best.”
Philipsburg-Osceola dipped to 5-3 overall and 2-2 in league play. The Lady Mounties are back in action today, hosting Bellefonte.
Philipsburg-Osceola—3
Gustkey 2b 2000, Hampton ss 2100, Bryan 3b 2111, Williams c 3010, Vaux 1b-p-1b 3121, Havens lf 3010, Barnett 1b-p 3021, Jarrett dp-rf 2000, Herr cf 2000, Wayland (flex) p 0000, Muir (flex) p 0000. Totals: 22-3-7-3.
Clearfield—13
Singleton cf 4233, Hayward ss 3110, Fedder 3123, Helsel cr 0100, Twigg c 3112, Campolong 3b 3110, Siegel rf 2000, Uncles ph 1011, Gardner dp 3220, McBride lf 2100, Greene ph 1000, Billotte 1b 2311, Houser (flex) 2b 0000. Totals: 27-13-12-10.
Score by innings
P-O 000 12— 3 7 3
Clearfield 253 21—13 12 1
Errors—Gustkey 2, Vaux; Siegel. LOB—Philipsburg-Osceola 7, Clearfield 7. 2B—Barnett; Fedder, Singleton, Billotte. 3B—Gardner. HR—Fedder (1 on, 1st), Twigg (1 on, 2nd). SB—Billotte. WP—Wayland, Vaux, Muir; Fedder.
Pitching
Philipsburg-Osceola: Wayland—2 2/3 IP, 7 H, 9 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Vaux—1 1/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Muir—1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Fedder. LP—Wayland.
Time—1:49.