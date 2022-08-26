BROOKVILLE — Evan Davis had a hat trick on Friday at the Matt Kramer Memorial Tournament to defeat host Brookville 3-2 in the team’s season opener.
The Bison fell behind 1-0 after Steve Plyler scored at the 31-minute mark.
Davis booted his first goal through at 38:40 to tie it. He added another at 56:47 to give Clearfield the lead.
The Raiders tied things up at 68:51 when Isaac Hetrick scored unassisted.
Davis scored the winner at 78:07 to give the Bison their first win of the season and send them to the championship game today.
Ethan LaRock had five saves for Clearfield, while Todd Hallman had four.
Clearfield (1-0) plays West Shamokin, a 7-1 winner of DuBois Central Catholic today in the title game.
Clearfield 3, Brookville 2
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Steve Plyler, B, 31:00.
2. Evan Davis, C, 38:40.
Second Half
3. Davis, C, 56:47.
4. Isaac Hetrick, B, 68:51.
5. Davis, C, 78:07.
Shots: Clearfield 15, Brookville 11.
Saves: Clearfield (LaRock 5, Hallman 4), Brookville (Barto 11).
Corner kicks: Clearfield 7, Brookville 3.