The Clearfield Soccer Association recently announced its registration dates for the fall 2022 season.
All Peewee through U19 age groups must register ONLINE at www.clearfieldsoccer.com
The regular registration dates are July 10-July 24.
Late registration begins on July 25 and runs through July 31. It will include a late fee.
All Peewee Players must be born between Sept. 1, 2017 and Sept. 1, 2018. There are no exceptions.
Payment due at time of registration and there will be no refunds for any age groups.
Credit/Debit card only.