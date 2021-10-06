HYDE — The Clearfield girls soccer team upended visiting Bald Eagle Area on Senior Night 5-0 on Wednesday afternoon.
The Lady Bison’s Riley Ryen scored 12 seconds into the game off a pass from Elle Smith.
Smith got in on the action just under three minutes later, when Ryen returned the favor and passed off to put Clearfield up 2-0 at the 3:05 mark.
Lydia Brown made it 3-0 at the 6:24 mark with a penalty kick.
Emma Hipps scored her first goal at 10:19 with a helper from Ryen, then closed out the game at 78:09 with her brace courtesy of an assist from Alayna Winters.
Allison Shipley made three saves.
Clearfield improved to 13-0. The Lady Bison host Clarion on Monday at 4.
Clearfield 5, Bald Eagle Area 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Riley Ryen, C, (Elle Smith), 0:12.
2. Smith, C, (Ryen), 3:05.
3. Lydia Brown, C, (penalty kick), 6:24.
4. Emma Hipps, C, (Ryen), 10:19.
Second Half
5. Hipps, C, (Alayna Winters), 78:09.
Shots: Bald Eagle Area 3, Clearfield 22.
Saves: Bald Eagle Area (Angelina Grieb) 17, Clearfield (Allison Shipley) 3.
Corner kicks: Bald Eagle Area 0, Clearfield 11.