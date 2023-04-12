ST. MARYS — The Clearfield softball team was no hit by St. Marys 17-0 in three innings on Wednesday.
Megan Wisor took the loss for the Lady Bison.
Clearfield fell to 2-2 overall.
The Lady Bison head to Penns Valley on Friday.
Clearfield—0
Singleton cf 2000, Hayward 2b 2000, Fedder ss 2000, Twigg c 1000, Campolong 3b 0000, Siegel rf 1000, Gardner ph 1000, McBride lf 1000, Billotte 1b 0000, Wisor p 0000. Totals: 10-0-0-0.
St. Marys—17
Deprater rf 2210, O. Eckles 2b 3220, Young cf 1212, Kaiser p 1201, Surra c 2124, Reiter 1b 3233, Hanslovan ss 3111, A. Eckles 3b 1011, Hanslovan 3b 1111, Rolley lf 1100. Totals: 18-17-12-13.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 00 0— 0 0 3
St. Marys 5(12)x—17 12 0
Errors—Singleton, Hayward, Siegel. 2B—O. Eckels, Reiter. SB—Singleton, Hayward. Deprater. HBP—Kaiser.
Pitching
Clearfield: Wisor—2 IP, 12 H, 17 R, 16 ER, 6 BB, 2 SO.
St. Marys: Kaiser—3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Kaiser. LP—Wisor.