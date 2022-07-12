ROSSITER — The Clearfield Legion baseball team opened the Federation League playoffs Tuesday evening with a 9-0 loss to host Rossiter.
Rossiter pitcher Darren Byers allowed just two hits — singles to Cole Bloom and Hayvin Bumbarger — over his five innings of work.
The fourth-seeded Miners rapped 13 hits off two Clearfield pitchers.
Byers and Anthony Maseto led the way with three hits each. Byers scored three runs, while Maseto collected three RBIs. Ruben Taylor added a solo home run and also knocked in three.
Kyle Elensky was hung with the loss for Post 6. He gave up seven runs (six earned) on 10 hits in his five innings of work.
Rossiter scored one run in each of the first four innings before pulling away with three in the fifth and two more in the sixth.
Game 2 in the best-of-3 series is slated for this evening at Lawrence Township Rec Park.
Clearfield—0
Elensky p-ss 3000, Bloom c 2010, Billotte cf 3000, Prestash ss-1b 1000, Rumsky 2b 3000, Quick 3b-p 3000, Bumbarger 1b 1010, Irvin 3b 1000, Mikesell lf 2000, Mays lf 1000, Lopez rf 2000, Lutz rf 1000. Totals: 23-0-2-0.
Rossiter—9
London 3b 4010, Neal c 4110, Byers p-cf 4331, Maseto cf-rf 4133, Gorley 1b 3111, Taylor lf 3113, Limerick 0000, Meterko 2b 3000, Backman rf-p 3110, Hetrick ss 3120. Totals; 32-9-13-8.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 000 000 0—0 2 2
Rossiter 111 132 x—9 13 1
Errors—Elensky, Rumsky; London. LOB—Clearfield 7, Rossiter 4. 2B—Hetrick. 3B—Gorley. HR—Taylor (solo, 4th).
Pitching
Clearfield: Elensky—5 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; Quick—1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Rossiter: Byers—5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO; Backman—2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO.
WP—Byers. LP—Elensky.