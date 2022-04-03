HOLLIDAYSBURG — The Clearfield baseball team opened its season with a 4-0 loss at the hands of Hollidaysburg on Saturday.
The Bison managed just three hits against two Tiger pitchers on the day.
Kyle Elensky took the loss for Clearfield, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks in three innings. Three of the runs were in the first inning.
Ryan Gearhart pitched the final three innings in relief, allowing one hit and one walk.
Clearfield dropped to 0-1 overall and 0-1 in the Mountain League. The Bison host Brookville on Monday.
Clearfield—0
Barr ss-3b 3000, Billotte cf 3010, Elensky p-ss 3010, Prestash 1b 2000, Bloom c 3000, Troxell rf 3000, Gearhart 3b-p 3000, Coudriet lf 2000, Durandetta ph 1010, Quick dh 1000, Rumsky 2b 0000 Fester 3b 1000. Totals: 25-0-3-0.
Hollidaysburg—4
Hileman cf 3110, Bukosky ss 3220, Smith rf 1112, Karageanes rf 1000, Hockey 2b 0000, Perry p-1b 2011, Kensinger 1b-rf 2000, Sell c 3011, Banks 3b-p 3000, Rossman 2b-3b 3000, Stevenson lf 2000. Totals: 23-4-6-4.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 000 000 0—0 3 0
Hollidaysburg 301 000 x—4 6 2
Errors—Bukosky, Banks. LOB—Clearfield 6, Hollidaysburg 4. 2B—Perry. CS—Kensinger (by Bloom).
Pitching
Clearfield: Elensky—3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 SO, 2 BB. Gearhart—3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 SO, 1 BB.
Hollidaysburg: Perry—5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 13 SO, 2 BB. Banks—2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 SO, 0 BB.
WP—Perry. LP—Elensky (0-1).