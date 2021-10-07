WINGATE — The Clearfield boys soccer team was shut out 1-0 by host Bald Eagle Area on Thursday.
The Eagles’ Carter Stere broke a scoreless tie at 53:42 for the winner.
Bison goalkeeper Todd Hallman had six saves.
Clearfield dropped to 3-9 overall and 1-8 in the Mountain League. The Bison travel to Tyrone on Saturday.
Scoring Summary
Bald Eagle Area 1, Clearfield 0
Second Half
1. Carter Stere, BEA, 53:42.
Shots: Clearfield 7, Bald Eagle Area 7.
Saves: Clearfield (Todd Hallman) 6, BEA (Clayton Reigh) 3.
Corner kicks: Clearfield 3, Bald Eagle Area 1.